Practice + Pancakes: Power + Partner Pulls with Nashville Aquatic Club

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

Even though the Southeast Pancakes tour is over… we’re in denial. So we’re keeping the party going! On the way to the Knoxville Pro Swim in January (if you can remember that far back), I actually made a stop in Nashville to see what the Nashville Aquatic Club was up to. They stole my heart from the moment they got in the pool; warm up was 25’s and 50’s thinking about your technique. How great is that?!

Since a number of their swimmers were getting ready for one meet or another, they weren’t going pedal to the metal by any means. Their main set was simple, but effective:

7×100 @ 1:15, hold a constant pace

5×100 IM @ 1:25, again hold a constant pace

6×50 free Descend 1-6 @ :45

4×50 @ 1:00 your stroke descend 1-4

After that, they got into some fun power. They had bucket efforts at one end of the pool, and sprint 25’s with equipment on the other end of the pool (8.9 25 free with fins, not too shabby!)

Most of the kids didn’t actually make it to the pull set, but the Walsh sisters (Gretchen and Alex) and Ella Nelson, who were getting ready for the Knoxville Pro Swim, did. My favorite part was the partner pull, because while I’ve seen a wheel barrel tow in swimming before, I’d never seen one breaststroke.