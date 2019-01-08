Practice + Pancakes: Mizzou Builds Lactate with 20×50 @ 2:00

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

With Christmas training just wrapping up, most college teams are in the thick of their workload for the season. Being home for the holidays in Columbia, Missouri, I had to go see what the Mizzou tigers were up to.

The day I came, coach Andy Grevers ran a simple but effective set: 20×50 @ 2:00. Go. Fast. I love watching sets like this because the key as an athlete is being consistent, but that’s not always necessarily what happens. Things can differ from 50 to 50, and you can get into a groove that means really finding your speed.

It can also lead to some really fun battles, when you and another person both get into a groove and push each other to the limits. Needless to say, fun ensues at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.