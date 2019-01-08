WADA Announces Changes to Management Team

Amidst a swirl of controversy, the World Anti-Doping Association (WADA) has announced changes to its management team effective in the new year.

The key moves include expanding the role of Catherine MacLean, and promoting Tom May.

MacLean was previously the Director, Communications, and now adds oversight of the organizations education programs to her role. The synergy in the new position comes in that WADA says she will not only develop and implement new programs, but ‘foster increased interest in existing education programs worldwide,’ which dovetails with her existing role in communications.

MacLean joined WADA in 2014 after 25 years working in the metals and mining industry, including for major multi-nationals Alcan and Rio Tinto.

May, meanwhile, has been promoted from Deputy Director of National Anti-Doping Organization/Regional Anti-Doping Organization Relations to Director of the same group.

May joined WADA in 2004 as a manager of Doping Control Policy and Development, and has marched up the food chain since.

May’s promotion fills the hole left by Canadian Rob Koehler, who resigned in August for what he called “personal reasons.” Koehler previously oversaw the NADO/RADO relations and education groups in his role as Deputy Director General. It now appears that those former responsibilities are being split between MacLean and May.

WADA is in the broil of controversy from both directions related to anti-doping sanctions against RUSADA: the Russian anti-doping authority. This week, they’ve announced the hiring of a law firm to continue investigations into allegations of bullying of Beckie Scott, the chair of the athlete committee and former member of the Compliance Review Committee. Meanwhile, Russia missed a December 31st deadline to provide WADA investigators with access to laboratory data for the former Moscow lab as part of a reduced threshold to clear sanctions; but WADA announced this week that they would be sending a delegation to review the data this week.