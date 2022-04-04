Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Practice + Pancakes: Florida Pro Group AM Workout with Dressel, Ledecky, & Hinds

Comments: 5

Thanks to presenting partner SPIRE INSTITUTE, a scholastic boarding school where individuals: excel academically, master life’s necessary personal skills, experience tomorrow’s emerging career opportunities and exceed expectations in their sport or other passion specialization.

SwimSwam took a trip to Gainesville, where we filmed a morning practice with the University of Florida’s pro group. This morning, the group that includes Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky as well as Olympic medalist Natalie Hinds started on the racks with some light power work in the outdoor pool. Then they transitioned to the indoor pool, where they did some work with chords.

See full workout below:

1) Warm Up

2) Buckets: 4x (2x “50” @ 1:00, then 1x Blast) Rd 1-2 Fins, Rd 3-4 Fins + Paddles

3) Buckets: 3x (2×25 @ :30, Rest :30, 4×25 @ :50 MAX, 50 @ 1:20, 2×25 @ :50 MAX) Rd 1 Swim, Rd 2 Fins, Rd 3 Fins + Paddles

4) Tubes: 4x Catch-N-Release, 2x Partner Pull

5
monsterbasher
14 minutes ago

Is that josh prenot coaching?

Dressel Propagandist
34 minutes ago

Always a pleasure seeing my boy Caeleb “4 scoops of pre-workout” Dressel.

#TeamRemel
comment image

Dressel Propagandist
Reply to  Dressel Propagandist
32 minutes ago

Let’s go !!!!

#Mister17.6NoFins
comment image

bobthebuilderrocks
Reply to  Dressel Propagandist
14 minutes ago

BRUH!

ZanBai
40 minutes ago

Great stuff. More of this.

