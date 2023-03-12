Piper Enge Clocks 59.12 100 BR, #6 All-Time 15-16, on Day 3 of Federal Way Sectionals

2023 FEDERAL WAY SPRING SECTIONALS

March 9-13, 2023

Weyerhauser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Mobile: “2023 Northwest Spring Speedo Sectionals”

Day One Recap

Day Two Recap

The third day of the 2023 Federal Way Spring Sectionals at the Weyerhauser King County Aquatic Center featured the 200 back, 500 free, 100 breast, and 100 fly.

The finals session kicked off with the women’s 200 back, where Lake Oswego Swim Club 16-year-old Maeve DeYoung won in a tight race over Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club 17-year-old Catherine Andrews. They swam very similar races. DeYoung, a Mizzou recruit, was out slightly faster than Andrews, a UCLA recruit, splitting 57.06 on the first 100 to Andrews’ 57.33. Things tightened slightly on the third 50, seeing DeYoung flip at the 150-yard mark in 1:27.47, 0.18 seconds ahead of Andrews (1:27.65). They then both split 29.39 on the final 50 of the race, leading to DeYoung winning in 1:56.86 and Andrews touching right behind in 1:57.04. The swims mark lifetime bests for both swimmers.

Foothills Swim Team 18-year-old and NC State recruit Chase Mueller won the men’s 200 back by over a second, speeding to a 1:44.23. Mueller was well off his personal best of 1:42.09, but swam a consistent race last night, splitting 24.46 on the first 50, then 26.31, 26.95, and 26.51 respectively on the remaining 50s.

In the women’s 500 free, Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club 16-year-old Mia Foster clocked a 4:48.98 to earn the win. The performance marks Foster’s first time under 4:50 in the event. Bellevue Club Swim Team 15-year-old Alexa McDevitt led prelims with a 4:49.53, then took second in finals last night with a 4:49.86. Both swims came in well under McDevitt’s previous best time in the event, which was a 4:53.54.

The men’s 500 free saw Chase Mueller on top once again. Mueller swam a 4:19.32, winning the race by over four seconds. He was off his personal best of 4:16.52 in this race as well. Coming in second was Tualatin Hills Swim Club 18-year-old Diego Nosack, who touched in 4:23.54. A Northwestern recruit, Nosack’s swim marks a lifetime best by well over a second.

Bellevue Club Swim Team’s Piper Enge, 16, won the women’s 100 breast in a sizzling 59.12 last night. It was a massive swim for the Texas recruit, taking nearly half a second off her personal best of 59.61, which she had set at Winter Juniors West this past December. On top of that, Enge’s swim lands her sixth all-time in the 15-16 girls age group in the event. Here is a look at the new all-time top ten in the girls 15-16 SCY 100 breast:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 58.19 Alex Walsh 2017 Winter Junior Nats – East 2 58.40 Emily Weiss 2018 IN OBS IHSAA Girls State 3 58.93 Lucy Thomas 2022 FL NCSA Spring Swimming Championships 4 59.04 Zoe Bartel 2016 Winter Junior Nats – West 5 59.04 Anna Keating 2019 NCSA Spring Championship 6 59.12 Piper Enge 2023 Northwest Spring Speedo Sectionals 7 59.17 Kaitlyn Dobler 2018 OR HS 6A-2 8 59.46 Lydia Jacoby 2021 AK Central Area Conference Invite 9 59.57 Raya Mellott 2022 Speedo Winter Juniors West 10 59.59 Coleen Gillilan 2018 Sectionals – Federal Way

Enge was out in 27.91 on the first 50 last night, then came home in 31.21.

Fort Collins Area Swim Team’s Jake Eccleston won the men’s 100 breast in 53.52. The performance marks a new personal best for the 17-year-old, dipping well under his previous mark of 54.19. Coming in second was Bellevue Club Swim Team’s Connor Brown, 18, who finished in 53.71. It was a personal best for Brown as well, taking nearly a second off his previous mark of 54.54.

Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club 16-year-old Ella Jablonski won the women’s 100 fly in 52.25, touching first by over a second. She was just off her personal best of 52.05, which she swam this past November at a high school state meet.

Unattached Bellevue Club Swim Team 16-year-old Andrew Jin won the men’s 100 fly in 47.74. It was a huge personal best for Jin, taking 0.84 seconds off his previous best time of 48.58.