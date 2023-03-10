Camden Doane Swims 1:55.90 200 Fly, #36 15-16 Girl All-Time

Federal Way Sectionals

March 9-13, 2023

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Mobile: “2023 Northwest Spring Speedo Sectionals”

Highlighting the night was Camden Doane who swam a personal best of 1:55.90 in the 200 fly. Doane dropped from her previous best of 1:57.61 which she swam in December 2021. Doane now stands at #36 all-time in the 15-16 age group. Doane won by over a second and a half as 15 year old Clare Watson touched in second with a 1:57.56. Also under the 2:00 mark was Annamarie Vlaic who touched in a 1:58.52.

Texas commit Piper Enge won the women’s 200 breast in commanding fashion touching in a 2:09.88, winning by over two seconds as Kelsey Wasikowski touched in a 2:12.26. Enge has a best time of 2:09.09.

Eight girls got under the 50 second mark in the 100 free. Leading the way was Georgia commit Helena Jones who touched in a 49.04. That was a personal best as her previous best stood at a 49.26 which she swam less than a month ago. Finishing behind Jones was Sophia Sunwoo who touched in a 49.29. Enge finished in third with a 49.43.

Leading the way on the boy’s side was Jake Eccleston who won the 200 breast in a 1:54.36. The Louisville had a previous best of 1:54.50. Finishing behind him was Joshua Corn who touched in a 1:55.19.

Chase Mueller led the way in the 100 free touching in a 43.93. The NC State commit was just off his best time of 43.71. Touching behind him was Tolu Young who swam a personal best of 44.14. Liam Campbell was third in a 44.32.

Diego Nosack earned the win in the 200 fly touching in a 1:45.17, just ahead of Michael Hochwalt who was second in a 1:45.32. Nosack, a Northwestern commit, was just off his best of 1:44.61.

Winning the girls 200 free relay was Seattle Metro Aquatic Club who touched in a 1:31.94. Mia Foster anchored in the fastest split of 22.75. On the boys side, Lake Oswego came away with the win in a 1:21.42. Tylor Kim, a Penn State commit, anchored in a 19.45, the only sub-20 split on the relay.