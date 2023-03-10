Louisville Commit Avery Karl Breaks 50 in 100 Free Wins 2 Events on Day 1 at Sectionals

Columbia Sectionals

March 9-13, 2023

Columbia, MO

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Mobile: “2023 Region VIII Speedo Spring Sectionals”

Highlighting the women’s side of the meet was Avery Karl as she won two events on the night. The 17 year old kicked off the night winning the 100 free in a 49.16. She was the only swimmer under the 5o second mark as Zoe Smith touched in second with a 50.05. Avery Littlefield was third in a 50.22.

Karl, a Louisville commit, also closed the night strong swimming a 24.04 to win the 50 fly. Karl touched .42 before Kylee Sullivan as Sullivan touched in a 24.46. Littlefield earned her second third-place finish on the night with a 24.55.

Caroline Foltz won the women’s 200 breast in a 2:14.54, dropping over two seconds in the process. Foltz is committed to Indiana for this fall. Finishing behind Foltz was Lienfang Yu who touched in a 2:15.14. Yu is committed to South Carolina.

The final event winner on the women’s side was Susie Lee who won the women’s 200 back in a 1:56.01. The Ohio State commit dropped over a second and a half off her previous best in her win. Touching in second was Hayden Gibson who swam a 1:57.25. After finishing second in the 100 free, Zoe Smith touched third here with a 1:58.50.

Highlighting the men’s side of the meet was Kalvin Hahn who swam a 1:56.52 in the 200 breast. Hahn, an Army commit, swam a best time by 0.21. Finishing behind Hahn was William Wheeler who touched in a 1:57.82. Also dipping under the 2:00 mark was Kevin Brumfield who touched in a 1:59.87.

Winning the men’s 200 back was 16 year old Nate Thomas who touched in a 1:45.42. Thomas swam a best time by almost three seconds and was able to secure the win over Josh Noll who touched in a 1:45.91, who also swam a best time by almost three seconds.

In the closest swim of the night, Ben Vorthmann won the 100 free in a 44.42 touching ahead of Josh Noll of 44.74. Finishing third was Caden Francois who touched in a 44.78. Vorthmann is a freshman at Army and has a best time of 44.34.

To close the night, Henry Dvorak swam a 21.81 in the 50 fly to earn the win. Also under the 22 second mark was Francois who touched in a 21.98. Vorthmann also got on the podium touching third in a 22.10.