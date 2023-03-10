Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Louisville Commit Avery Karl Breaks 50 in 100 Free Wins 2 Events on Day 1 at Sectionals

Comments: 1
Anya Pelshaw
by Anya Pelshaw 1

March 09th, 2023 Club, News

Columbia Sectionals

  • March 9-13, 2023
  • Columbia, MO
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Meet Mobile: “2023 Region VIII Speedo Spring Sectionals”

Highlighting the women’s side of the meet was Avery Karl as she won two events on the night. The 17 year old kicked off the night winning the 100 free in a 49.16. She was the only swimmer under the 5o second mark as Zoe Smith touched in second with a 50.05. Avery Littlefield was third in a 50.22.

Karl, a Louisville commit, also closed the night strong swimming a 24.04 to win the 50 fly. Karl touched .42 before Kylee Sullivan as Sullivan touched in a 24.46. Littlefield earned her second third-place finish on the night with a 24.55.

Caroline Foltz won the women’s 200 breast in a 2:14.54, dropping over two seconds in the process. Foltz is committed to Indiana for this fall. Finishing behind Foltz was Lienfang Yu who touched in a 2:15.14. Yu is committed to South Carolina.

The final event winner on the women’s side was Susie Lee who won the women’s 200 back in a 1:56.01. The Ohio State commit dropped over a second and a half off her previous best in her win. Touching in second was Hayden Gibson who swam a 1:57.25. After finishing second in the 100 free, Zoe Smith touched third here with a 1:58.50.

Highlighting the men’s side of the meet was Kalvin Hahn who swam a 1:56.52 in the 200 breast. Hahn, an Army commit, swam a best time by 0.21. Finishing behind Hahn was William Wheeler who touched in a 1:57.82. Also dipping under the 2:00 mark was Kevin Brumfield who touched in a 1:59.87.

Winning the men’s 200 back was 16 year old Nate Thomas who touched in a 1:45.42. Thomas swam a best time by almost three seconds and was able to secure the win over Josh Noll who touched in a 1:45.91, who also swam a best time by almost three seconds.

In the closest swim of the night, Ben Vorthmann won the 100 free in a 44.42 touching ahead of Josh Noll of 44.74. Finishing third was Caden Francois who touched in a 44.78. Vorthmann is a freshman at Army and has a best time of 44.34.

To close the night, Henry Dvorak swam a 21.81 in the 50 fly to earn the win. Also under the 22 second mark was Francois who touched in a 21.98. Vorthmann also got on the podium touching third in a 22.10.

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gummy Shark
1 hour ago

She’s fast in and out of the pool!

1
-1
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Government & Law and Economics at Lafayette College. There she is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!