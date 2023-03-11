Federal Way Sectionals Day 2: Diego Nosack Pops 3:44.77 400 IM (Yards) for New PB

2023 FEDERAL WAY SPRING SECTIONALS

March 9-13, 2023

Weyerhauser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Mobile: “2023 Northwest Spring Speedo Sectionals”

Day One Recap

The second day of the 2023 Northwest Spring Speedo Sectionals meet in Federal Way, WA, featured the 100 back, 200 free, and 400 IM.

The men’s 400 IM saw Tualatin Hills Swim Club 18-year-old Diego Nosack win decisively with a 3:44.77. The performance marks a new lifetime best in the event for the Northwestern recruit, taking well over a second off his previous mark of 3:46.24, which he set at Winter Juniors West in December. Nosack was great all around, splitting 51.68 on fly, 56.44 on back, 1:03.80 on breast, and 52.85 on free.

In the women’s 100 back, Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club 17-year-old Catherine Andrews won in 53.76. The swim marked a big personal best for the future UCLA Bruin, coming in well under her previous mark of 54.35. It was 16-year-old teammate Ella Jablonski who came in second with a 54.00. That swim was also a personal best for Jablonski, clipping her previous best of 54.11, which she swam in November of 2022.

Foothills Swim Team’s Chase Mueller, 18, won the men’s 100 back convincingly with a 47.37. The NC State recruit clipped his lifetime best by 0.01 seconds with the swim. He was out in 22.093 on the first 50, then came home in 24.44.

Mueller went on to win* the men’s 200 free as well, actually ending in a tie with Foothills Swim Team teammate Tristen Davin. Both 18-year-olds finished in 1:36.94, which marks a massive lifetime best for Davin, whose previous best was a 1:38.77 from Winter Juniors West this past December. Meanwhile, Mueller has been as fast as 1:34.66 in the event before, which he also swam at Winter Juniors West in December. Unattached Bellevue Club Swim Team 16-year-old Andrew Jin came in a close third, touching in 1:37.15 after posting a personal best of 1:37.00 in prelims.

Bellevue Club Swim Team’s Piper Enge (16) won a tight race over 15-year-old teammate Alexa McDevitt in the women’s 200 free. Enge was out a touch faster than McDevitt, splitting 51.93 on the first 100 to McDevitt’s 52.26. McDevitt slightly out-split Enge on both of the final 50s, but it wasn’t quite enough. At the finish, Enge touched in 1:46.67, just ahead of McDevitt’s 1:46.72. Both swims marked massive lifetime bests. Coming into the meet, Enge’s personal best was a 1:49.73 from about three months ago, while McDevitt had been 1:48.79, which she swam in November of 2022.

In the women’s 400 IM, King Aquatic Club 16-year-old Camden Doane won by a huge margin, speeding to a final time of 4:11.61. With the performance, Doane took 0.18 seconds off her personal best of 4:11.79, which she had swum at Winter Juniors West about three months ago. She swam a well-balanced race, splitting 56.27 on fly, 1:03.92 on back, 1:12.84 on breast, and 58.58 on free.