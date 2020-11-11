Phillip Heintz, Aqua Centurions Proud of Season, Looking Forward to Next Year

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH #10
- Monday, November 9: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM CET (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 12 AM-2 AM J+1 Japan)
- Tuesday, November 10: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM CET (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 12 AM-2 AM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Teams: Aqua Centurions / Cali Condors / LA Current / London Roar
- Omega Results
- Full Results of Match #10
reported by Retta Race.
MEN’S 400 IM
Duncan Scott swam a really gutsy race, going out early with the lead. He clearly looked gassed in the final length but held off a charging field to give London a second-straight win.
There were no jackpots here, as the field was much higher than the women’s. London was 1st and 8th, so points will even out quite a bit as well.
LA actually outscored all other teams, taking 3rd and 4th.