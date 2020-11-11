Phillip Heintz, Aqua Centurions Proud of Season, Looking Forward to Next Year

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH #10

reported by Retta Race.

MEN’S 400 IM

Duncan Scott swam a really gutsy race, going out early with the lead. He clearly looked gassed in the final length but held off a charging field to give London a second-straight win.



There were no jackpots here, as the field was much higher than the women’s. London was 1st and 8th, so points will even out quite a bit as well.



LA actually outscored all other teams, taking 3rd and 4th.