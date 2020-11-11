SwimOutlet Launches New Yoga for Swimmers & Dryland Training Section

Riding the wave of at-home workouts and cross-training that has become en vogue this season for obvious reasons, SwimOutlet.com has launched a new Yoga for Swimmers category to complement its Dryland Training offerings just in time for the holidays.

Yoga for Swimmers will feature a tab directly from the top of SwimOutlet’s navigation bar on the homepage and will link to the full range of yoga products and brands that will now be carried on SwimOutlet. The broad availability of yoga products on SwimOutlet is possible thanks to SwimOutlet’s partner site YogaOutlet.com which has been around for nearly half a decade as its own standalone site and has curated the best yoga-specific accessories, apparel and gear like mats during that time.

SwimOutlet has even gone a step further and launched a yoga streaming site called Practyce.com that features classes like Yoga for Swimmers and Yoga for Athletes, enlisting 3-time Olympic gold medalist and avid-yogi Rebecca Soni to be featured along the way.

“We know that yoga has been a popular cross-training activity for swimmers for a long-time whether it’s for flexibility training or for meditative and mindset purposes,” said Dayna Pietrantoni, Director of Buying for both SwimOutlet and YogaOutlet. “We’re pleased to merchandise the products from yoga specifically geared towards the swimmer and water enthusiast, who is doing yoga as another activity — and we’re excited to have a new streaming site Practyce.com to go with it featuring classes for swimmers that you can do in your home.”

The yoga category will be alongside SwimOutlet’s robust offerings for dryland training that have seen big increases in popularity this year as at-home workouts have become the norm during the pandemic. And just like any other products at SwimOutlet, customers will get added perks and benefits if they join SwimOutlet Plus when they purchase their yoga products.

