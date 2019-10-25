Phelps ‘Guarantees’ No 2020 Comeback, Talks Country Club Lap Swimming

In an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show Wednesday, Michael Phelps touched on a number of topics, including – as per usual – his lack of desire for a comeback, and his experience swimming laps with the general public.

Phelps, 34, mentions that when he’s swimming laps at the “country club,” people will sometimes try to covertly push off the wall and race him. “It is comical,” Phelps says. “I’ll have people asking how I do certain things, and I try to be as nice as I can, but it’s challenging.”

Later, when Phelps is asked about the potential for a comeback, he says he would have had to be in the USADA testing pool by now (he thinks the cutoff is nine months out). That’s not actually true — the cutoff is now six months — but you get his point.

He says he’s in shape, but that he can “guarantee” he won’t be back for Tokyo 2020. A show hosts suggest that means he could be back for 2024, but don’t hold your breath.

Phelps also reveals he’s never ridden the New York City Subway, tries to “forget” about swims in which he missed the podium, and that he “never walked much” during his career.

Watch the full interview below: