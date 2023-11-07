Pepperdine Downs PCH Cup Rival Loyola Marymount

Pepperdine vs Loyola Marymount

November 3, 2023

Malibu, Calif.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Pepperdine Athletics

MALIBU, Calif. – The Pepperdine swimming and diving program defeated PCH Cup Rival Loyola Marymount 138-67 in a dual meet on Friday afternoon at Burns Recreation Center Pool.

MEET RECAP

There was no diving on the day. In swimming, seven Waves took first in their individual events. In the 1650 free, freshman Madeline Wheeler (Chino Hills, Calif./Mater Dei HS) clocked a time of 18:18.80. In the 200 free, sophomore AJ Adams (Castle Rock, Colo./Valor Christian HS) completed the event in 1:57.94. Adams also swam the 500 free in 5:11.94. Junior Eleanor Mashkovich (Calabasas, Calif./Westlake HS) recorded a time of 25.14 in the 50 free. Mashkovich also finished the 100 free in 54.83. In the 100 fly, freshman Layla Busquets (Diablo, Calif./Monte Vista HS) notched a time of 57.71, which is good for eighth on the all-time list. Junior Alexandra Browne (Arlington, Va./Washington-Liberty HS) clocked a time of 1:09.69 in the 100 breaststroke.

Two relay teams earned a first-place finish on the day as well. The foursome of Kylie Taylor (Eugene, Ore./Churchill HS), Charli Sunahara (Chino, Calif./Ruben S. Ayala), Busquets and Anna Ryan (Alamo, Calif./Monte Vista HS) took first in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:48.31.

The group of Elliot Easton (Tampa, Fla./Berkeley Preparatory School), Busquets, Mashkovich and Browne earned a time of 1:39.27 in the 200 free relay.

Pepperdine earned 138 points on the day, while Loyola Marymount accumulated 67.

QUOTABLES

“The Waves had a standout day today against PCH Cup Rival Loyola Marymount,” head coach Ellie Monobe said. “With the training cycle we are in and some rest right around the corner, I was impressed by our mid distance and distance groups. AJ Adams had the most notable swims of the day taking the victories in some off events. I’m Looking forward to seeing what tomorrow holds against the top programs in the MPSF.”

NEXT UP: The Waves will have a quick turnaround as they compete Saturday morning against UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego. The competition will only have one session including all three schools, with Pepperdine’s results counting separately against each UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego for two results on the day. The meet will be scored as follows: Pepperdine vs. UC Santa Barbara, Pepperdine vs. UC San Diego, and UC Santa Barbara vs. UC San Diego.

Courtesy: Loyola Marymount Athletics

he 2023-24 season, LMU swimmers battled the 2023 PCSC Champion Pepperdine Waves on Friday afternoon at the Burns Pool.

At the start of the meet, senior Heidi Ly was honored as she will be graduating early at the end of the fall semester. Ly has been the high point-scorer for the Lions throughout her three years at LMU, achieving First Team All-PCSC honors in the 100 and 200 backstroke events and the 200 individual medley. She was also selected to the PCSC All-Academic team all three years with a 3.92 GPA while majoring in Psychology with two minors in Studio Arts and Asian Pacific Studies.

In the competition, the Lions were led by senior Abby Shaw and sophomore Lia Murray , who both claimed victories in their individual events. Shaw established a personal best time in winning the 200 individual medley in 2:12.30, currently the sixth fastest time in the conference. Murray easily won the 100 backstroke in 59.09, with teammate Ly touching second in 1:00.72 for a one-two Lion finish. Murray is currently ranked fourth in the conference in the event.

The Lions demonstrated depth in all the freestyle events, starting with a 2-3-5 showing in the 1650 freestyle, with freshman Mackenzie Kawashiri leading a trio of Lions with a second-place finish in a personal best time of 18:45.01. Ryann Dorris followed in third, and Mati Dixon in fifth.

In the 200 freestyle, Natalie Hogenboom and Erin Kau scored, placing fourth and fifth. Then, in the ‘splash and dash’ 50 free, Maddie Nguyen led a trio of Lions, touching in second in 25.24, followed closely by Murray in third in 25.27 and Lauren Kim in fifth with a 25.56. Kim led the Lions scorers in the 100 freestyle, picking up third-place points in a season-best 55.2, with freshman Holly Lehr adding a fifth-place point in 55.91. Hogenboom and Kau returned to the pool for the 500 freestyle, placing third and fifth.