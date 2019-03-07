Penny Oleksiak Scratches 100 Free At Des Moines Pro Swim Series

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

March 6th-9th, 2019

Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, Iowa

LCM (50m) pool

Top-seeded Penny Oleksiak is no longer swimming the 100 free at this morning’s Pro Swim Series prelims in Des Moines.

The Canadian co-Olympic champ was the top seed, but no longer appears on heat sheets. The top seed will now fall to Margo Geer, who was second in this event at the Pro Swim Series opener in Knoxville. The winner was Simone Manuel, who tied with Oleksiak for the 2016 Olympic gold medal, but who is also not competing in Des Moines.

The other high seed to scratch is another Canadian – Faith Knelson, who was the fifth seed in the 100 breaststroke. The only other scratch out of the circle-seeded heats is Olivia Masterson, who swims for the in-state Iowa Flyers Swim Club.

You can see the full Thursday morning heat sheets here.

Scratches from the top 24 seeds:

Women’s 100 Free

Men’s 100 Free:

none

Women’s 100 Breast

#5 Faith Knelson

#21 Olivia Masterson

Men’s 100 Breast

none

Women’s 50 Back

none

Men’s 50 Back

#10 Bryce Bohman

Women’s 200 Fly

none

Men’s 200 Fly

none

Women’s 400 Free

none

Men’s 400 Free