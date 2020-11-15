Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Peaty Shaves .02 Off Day Old 50 Breast British Record

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #1

Just a day after firing off a new British national record in the men’s 50m breast, Olympic champion Adam Peaty brought it down again on day 2 of this ISL semifinal #1.

Yesterday Peaty posted a winning 50m breast time of 25.50 to represent a new British standard and the fastest SCM time of his already-prolific career. However, in round 1 of today’s breaststroke skins races, Peaty lowered his mark down to a speedy 25.48 to continue on to round 2.

Peaty would wind up clocking 25.74 in round 2 and finally 25.70 in the 3rd round to beat out Energy Standard’s Ilya Shymanovich for the overall skins win.

That was after Peaty already registered a new World Record of 55.49 in the 100m breaststroke earlier in tonight’s session.

As for his 50m breast time of 25.48, he remains the world’s 4th-fastest performer in history in the event.

Men’s All-Time SCM 50 Breaststroke Performers

  1. Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) – 25.25, 2010
  2. Emre Sakci (TUR) – 25.29, 2020
  3. Roland Schoeman (RSA) – 25.45, 2010
  4. Adam Peaty (GBR) – 25.48, 2020

