Peaty Shaves .02 Off Day Old 50 Breast British Record

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #1
- Saturday, November 14: 12:00 PM-2:00 PM CET (6 AM-8 AM U.S. Eastern, 8 PM-10PM J+1 Japan)
- Sunday, November 15: 12:00 PM-2:00 PM CET (6 AM-8 AM U.S. Eastern, 8 PM-10PM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Teams: Energy Standard / Tokyo Frog Kings / London Roar / New York Breakers
- Omega Results
- Start Lists
Just a day after firing off a new British national record in the men’s 50m breast, Olympic champion Adam Peaty brought it down again on day 2 of this ISL semifinal #1.
Yesterday Peaty posted a winning 50m breast time of 25.50 to represent a new British standard and the fastest SCM time of his already-prolific career. However, in round 1 of today’s breaststroke skins races, Peaty lowered his mark down to a speedy 25.48 to continue on to round 2.
Peaty would wind up clocking 25.74 in round 2 and finally 25.70 in the 3rd round to beat out Energy Standard’s Ilya Shymanovich for the overall skins win.
That was after Peaty already registered a new World Record of 55.49 in the 100m breaststroke earlier in tonight’s session.
As for his 50m breast time of 25.48, he remains the world’s 4th-fastest performer in history in the event.
Men’s All-Time SCM 50 Breaststroke Performers
- Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) – 25.25, 2010
- Emre Sakci (TUR) – 25.29, 2020
- Roland Schoeman (RSA) – 25.45, 2010
- Adam Peaty (GBR) – 25.48, 2020