Patrick Mulcare Describes 1:38 200 Back with Full Beard (Video)

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITE

Nov 28-Dec 1, 2018

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

Prelims 10am CT, Finals 6pm CT

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Schedule

Prelims Recap

MEN’S 200 BACK FINAL

Patrick Mulcare of USC swam over a second faster than he did this morning to take the win with a 1:38.91, making him the first man under 1:39 this season.

Texas’s Ryan Harty took 2nd in 1:39.54. That’s well under last year’s NCAA invite time of 1:41.18, although Harty probably already had his invited locked down with his times in the 100 back earlier this week. Harty’s teammates Jeff Newkirk and Josh Artmann, both of whom swam this event at last season’s NCAAs, took 4th and 5th with times of 1:41.32 and 1:41.46.

Dean Farris was the 3rd-place finisher, touching in 1:40.92.

Wisconsin’s Cam Tyson took 6th in 1:42.20, while Stanford men placed 7th and 8th, with Patrick Conaton touching in 1:43.11 and Alex Boratto touching in 1:43.22.

Jason Park of Texas went 1:42.30 out of the C-final, almost a four second improvement on his prelims time of 1:46.10.

Neither Austin Katz, last year’s NCAA champion, nor John Shebat, the 2017 NCAA runner-up swam tonight after placing 2nd and 5th in prelims. Shebat has his NCAA invite secured thanks to his 200 IM time trial Wednesday night. Katz’t time of 1:40.55 from this morning is over half a second faster than last season’s invite time, but with the way we’ve seen those invited times get faster and faster over the past few years, shaving a few more tenths off of that time from this morning would probably be a good idea.