Connecticut Freestyler Anna Turner Commits to Villanova

Ridgefield, Connecticut’s Anna Turner has committed to Villanova University’s class of 2023. She will suit up with Maggie Kleinsmith in the fall of 2019.

“I chose Villanova because the university is a great fit for me academically and athletically. I knew the from moment I met Coach Simpson, Coach Wick, Coach Ed, and the rest of the team that Villanova was the right place for me. I am beyond excited to see what my future holds for me there. GO WILDCATS!!!”

Turner recently wrapped up her prep career with the Rigdgefield High School girls’ swimming and diving team at the 2018 Connecticut CIAC Open Girls’ State Championships. She collected four silver medals, helping the Tigers secure a fourth-place team finish. Turner was runner-up in the 200 free (1:51.01) and 500 free (4:59.79) and as part of the 200 free relay (24.40 leadoff) and 400 free relay (51.77 anchor).

In club swimming, Turner represents Ridgefield Aquatic Club. She swam at Richmond Futures this summer, finaling in the 400 free and scoring PBs in the 50/400 free and 100 fly. The previous month she had updated her LCM bests in the 100/200 free, 100 breast, 200 fly, and 400 IM at Connecticut Swimming LSC Senior Long Course Championships.

Turner’s best times would have placed her in the A finals of the 200 free, 500 free, and 200 fly and the B final of the 200 IM at 2018 Big East Championships.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:51.01

500 free – 4:56.80

200 fly – 2:05.17

200 IM – 2:07.42

