Louise Hansson Describes New Race Strategy in 200 Fly (Video)

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITE

Nov 28-Dec 1, 2018

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

Prelims 10am CT, Finals 6pm CT

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Schedule

Prelims Recap

WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

USC’s Louise Hansson completed her sweep of the butterfly events this meet, winning with a time of 1:51.52 that moves her past Ella Eastin for the fastest time in the NCAA this season. Her time tonight would’ve placed 2nd at NCAAs last season.

Hansson’s teammate Maddie Wright took 2nd in 1:52.48, also a NCAA ‘A’ cut, and a time that would’ve placed solidly in the middle of the NCAA A-final last season, where Wright placed 6th with a time of 1:53.40.

Remedy Rule of Texas swam a new personal best time of 1:53.65, which would’ve placed her just out of the A-final at NCAAs last season, and is a new personal best for her by roughly three-tenths of a second.

Trojans Caitlin Tycz and Catherine Sanchez took 4th and 5th, touching in 1:55.35 and 1:55.47.

Texas’s Lauren Case placed 6th in 1:56.00, followed by Megan Doty of Wisconsin (1:56.49) and Mackenzie Rumrill of Arizona (1:57.96).