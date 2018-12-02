Jervis Tops Richards In 200 Free Duel On Final Night At Wales Nats

2018 SWIM WALES WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2018 Swim Wales Winter Championships finished up tonight with another British Junior Record falling at the hands of Royal Wolverhampton’s Matthew Richards.

The 15-year-old busted out a wicked-fast 200m freestyle mark of 1:47.53 to overtake his own British Junior Record of 1:48.36 from just last month. That mark had wiped out the previous BJR held by none other than Olympic medalist James Guy. Splits for Richards tonight included 52.19 and 55.34 to establish the youngster’s best time ever.

Even with the 4th fastest time ever by a Welshman, Richards fell just short of gold in the final. That honor went to 22-year-old Daniel Jervis who blasted a personal best of 1:46.50 en route to topping the podium. Splitting 51.54/54.86, Jervis held off the teen to take the top prize in a mark of 1:46.50, Jervis’ fastest by well over a second.

Jervis’ previous PB sat at the 1:48.26 notched at this same meet in 2015. His new mark, however, situates the Swansea swimmer as #3 on the list of all-time Welsh performers.

Lewis Fraser collected yet another medal at these Championships, clocking a big-time 27.65 to win the men’s 50m breaststroke. That registers as a new Welsh National Record, overtaking his own previous national standard of 28.03 set at the BUCS Short Course Championships last month.

Commonwealth Games swimmer Harriet Jones also stepped onto the podium for 2 more medals this evening, winning the women’s 50m freestyle in 25.42, while also nabbing gold in the 100m fly in 59.38.

For the 50m freestyle, Jones’ effort checks-in as a new Welsh National Record, surpassing the previous mark of 25.01 set by Sian Harkin way back in 2013.