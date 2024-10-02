Paris Olympians And Paralympians Visit The White House: Social Media Edition

2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic athletes for the US traveled to Washington DC this week to visit the White House. This marked the second time that Biden hosted the athletes as he hosted the 2020 Tokyo athletes in 2022 as well.

Swimmer Torri Huske highlighted the event as she was selected to speak in front of the crowd after her performance in Paris. Huske won five medals, including three gold medals, in Paris. She also helped the US set two World Records in relays.