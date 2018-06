Pacific Swimming Names Roster For Western Zone Championships

2018 Western Zone Age Group Championships

August 8-11, 2018

Rosevill, California

Roseville Aquatics Center

Meet Info

Pacific Swimming has named their roster for the 2018 Western Zone Age Group Championships, which will take place August 8-11 in Rosevill, California. The team is comprised of 72 swimmers: 21 10 & unders, 27 aged 11-12, and 24 in the 13-14 age group.

Check out the full roster below:

10 & U Girls Team 10 & U Boys Team Mia Su SCSC Enzo Balbuena PEAK Ava Taylor SCSC Clark Apuada MCAT Kelsey Zhang SCSC Sean Chen PEAK Alexis Mesina PLS Luka Mijatovic SCSC Brooke Bennett PLS Justin Kim SUNN Natalie Mak OAPB Jackson Grafilo BAC Sophia Yu LAC Yury Kuzmenko VS Lillyana Caples PLS Ethan Wang PLS Stella Yang DACA Jeremy Ting PLS Amanda Tran DACA Tanay Gupta SCSC Addison Finn PASA

11-12 Girls Team 11-12 Boys Team Madelynn Gomez LAC Luke Reyes SUNN Samantha Liu SCSC Thomas Aguero SCSC Paige Arnold PST Yassin Dwidar PLS Lila Heffernan WANV Isaiah Jarvis SCSC Patricia Torres TOC Charles Matthews NBA Jordan Ash TOC Devyn Caples PLS Kyra Cui QSS Samuel Kan CROW Meghan Ly SCSC Dominick Wonosaputra PLS Lillian Struempf TERA Jeremy Coe LO Abigail Ninan SCSC Ryan Feng SCSC Emilia Barck OAPB Owen Bohi TIGR Amelia Loiacono NBA Gabrielle Nguyen SCSC Kaitlin Lee PLS Jasmine Fok OAPB Meher Bhatnagar SCSC

13-14 Girls Team 13-14 Boys Team Lexy Lewis SRN Ethan Wang PLS Audrey J-Cheng PASA Kailer Tom FOG Ashlyn Widmer CROW Andrew Joe SCSC Angela Quan SCSC Vineet Ranade SCSC Amber Van Meines OAPB Matthew Honeck PASA Payton Reeder GGST Alex Smedley LAC Emma Schott LAKE Joshua Wong OAQ Lexi Fok OAPB Bryson Huey LAC Silvia Faraboschi PASA Aidan Pflieger RENO Sydney Elwell NBA Cooper Mayo PASA Catherine Deng SCSC Kai Garren SCSC Natalie Ung OAPB Edwin Simeon SCSC

At last year’s Championships, Pacific Swimming won the boys’ title with 1894 points, well ahead of runner-up Colorado Swimming (1136.5). The girls were 2nd (1451.5) to Colorado (1835.5), and the team prevailed with the most combined points with 3345.5 to Colorado’s 2972. Many of their top point scorers from last year are returning, including Clark Apuada, Kyra Cui, Audrey J-Cheng and Angela Quan.