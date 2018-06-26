12 Year Old Maggie Wanezek Swims 30.61 50 Back at JAGS Invite

2018 IN JAGS Summer Invite
- Friday-Sunday, June 22nd-24th
- IUPUI, Indianapolis, IN
- Long Course Meters
- Results (will be posted as soon as they are available)
Jaguar Aquatics hosted the 2018 IN JAGS Summer Invite at IUPUI from June 22nd-24th. Results can be found on MeetMobile, search “2018 IN JAGS Summer Invite”.
12 year old Maggie Wanezek of Elmbrook Swim Club threw down a 30.61 to win the 11-12 girls 50 back. That time puts Wanezek 15th in the all-time national rankings, right behind Regan Smith. She also went 1:06.01 to win the 11-12 girls 100 back, which was slightly off her best time of 1:05.62 from earlier this year. Wanezek’s best time in the 100 back ranks her 16th all-time nationally. Wanezek also won the 50 fly (30.25), 100 fly (1:08.50), 100 free (1:00.20), 50 free (27.84), and 200 IM (2:28.55).
Wanezek’s teammate, 12 year old Lucy Thomas, won the 11-12 girls 50 and 100 breaststrokes with lifetime bests. In the 50, Thomas posted a 34.53, which ties her for 51st in the all-time national rankings. Thomas posted a 1:18.33 in the 100 breast, shedding a couple tenths of a second off her previous best time.
12 year old Carter Brames of Riviera Swim Team won all 10 11-12 boys events, highlighted by his 50 free time of 27.60, and 50 fly time of 30.41. Brames also won the 200 free (2:17.74), 200 Im (2:32.51), 100 free (1:00.38), 100 breast (1:21.78), 50 back (32.13), 50 breast (37.03), and 100 back (1:11.68).
15 year old Michael Linnihan from Elmbrook Swim Club posted quality in-season times in the 50, 100, and 200 free. Linnihan won the open boys 50 with a 24.35, which tied his lifetime best. He also went 53.65 to win the 100 free, which is exactly 1 second off his lifetime best of 52.65, which he swam at last Summer’s Wisconsin LSC Championship. In the 200 free, Linnihan posted a 1:57.79 to land himself 2.01 seconds off his personal best, which was also from last Summer’s Wisconsin LSC Championship.
Kaylyn Schoof, a 15 year old from Elmbrook Swim Club who has started to make a name for herself as a Junior swimmer in Short Course Yards, won all of her events at the meet, while most of her times were just off her best. In the 100 back, Schoof posted a 1:04.89, which was just off her personal best of 1:04.50, which she swam earlier this year. For reference, Schoof’s best SCY 100 back is a 53.64. Schoof was 2:20.29 in the 200 back, which was a best time, but her SCY best is 1:56.46, indicating she could be well under 2:20. Schoof also posted a 1:03.42 to win the 100 fly, just off her best time of 1:03.29 from earlier this year (best SCY 100 fly – 53.63). Schoof also posted winning times of 5:03.72 in the 400 IM, 2:07.85 in the 200 free, 2:22.89 in the 200 fly, and 2:22.53 in the 200 IM.
