12 Year Old Maggie Wanezek Swims 30.61 50 Back at JAGS Invite

2018 IN JAGS Summer Invite

Friday-Sunday, June 22nd-24th

IUPUI, Indianapolis, IN

Long Course Meters

Results (will be posted as soon as they are available)

Jaguar Aquatics hosted the 2018 IN JAGS Summer Invite at IUPUI from June 22nd-24th. Results can be found on MeetMobile, search “2018 IN JAGS Summer Invite”.

12 year old Maggie Wanezek of Elmbrook Swim Club threw down a 30.61 to win the 11-12 girls 50 back. That time puts Wanezek 15th in the all-time national rankings, right behind Regan Smith. She also went 1:06.01 to win the 11-12 girls 100 back, which was slightly off her best time of 1:05.62 from earlier this year. Wanezek’s best time in the 100 back ranks her 16th all-time nationally. Wanezek also won the 50 fly (30.25), 100 fly (1:08.50), 100 free (1:00.20), 50 free (27.84), and 200 IM (2:28.55).

Wanezek’s teammate, 12 year old Lucy Thomas, won the 11-12 girls 50 and 100 breaststrokes with lifetime bests. In the 50, Thomas posted a 34.53, which ties her for 51st in the all-time national rankings. Thomas posted a 1:18.33 in the 100 breast, shedding a couple tenths of a second off her previous best time.

12 year old Carter Brames of Riviera Swim Team won all 10 11-12 boys events, highlighted by his 50 free time of 27.60, and 50 fly time of 30.41. Brames also won the 200 free (2:17.74), 200 Im (2:32.51), 100 free (1:00.38), 100 breast (1:21.78), 50 back (32.13), 50 breast (37.03), and 100 back (1:11.68).

15 year old Michael Linnihan from Elmbrook Swim Club posted quality in-season times in the 50, 100, and 200 free. Linnihan won the open boys 50 with a 24.35, which tied his lifetime best. He also went 53.65 to win the 100 free, which is exactly 1 second off his lifetime best of 52.65, which he swam at last Summer’s Wisconsin LSC Championship. In the 200 free, Linnihan posted a 1:57.79 to land himself 2.01 seconds off his personal best, which was also from last Summer’s Wisconsin LSC Championship.

Kaylyn Schoof, a 15 year old from Elmbrook Swim Club who has started to make a name for herself as a Junior swimmer in Short Course Yards, won all of her events at the meet, while most of her times were just off her best. In the 100 back, Schoof posted a 1:04.89, which was just off her personal best of 1:04.50, which she swam earlier this year. For reference, Schoof’s best SCY 100 back is a 53.64. Schoof was 2:20.29 in the 200 back, which was a best time, but her SCY best is 1:56.46, indicating she could be well under 2:20. Schoof also posted a 1:03.42 to win the 100 fly, just off her best time of 1:03.29 from earlier this year (best SCY 100 fly – 53.63). Schoof also posted winning times of 5:03.72 in the 400 IM, 2:07.85 in the 200 free, 2:22.89 in the 200 fly, and 2:22.53 in the 200 IM.