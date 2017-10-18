Pac-12 Network To Provide Live Coverage For USA College Challenge

Press Release courtesy of the Pac-12 Conference

Pac-12 Networks this weekend will provide live coverage of the second edition of the USA College Challenge, a two-day dual meet as members of the USA Swimming National Team square off against swimming stars from the Pac-12 at USC’s Uytengsy Aquatics Center.

Exclusive broadcast coverage of the event begins on Saturday, Oct. 21 live on Pac-12 Networks from 6-8 p.m. PT / 7-9 p.m. MT , with specific channel information available below. The event concludes the following day on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. PT / 12-2 p.m. MT with live coverage nationally on Pac-12 Network, as well as select Pac-12 Networks regional channels. Both sessions will also be available to stream live for authenticated Pac-12 Networks subscribers via the Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com.

On the call both days for Pac-12 Networks will be Rich Burk and Rowdy Gaines. Headlining the roster of participants for the National Team will be Matt Grevers and Ryan Murphy, while the Pac-12 squad will feature Stanford’s Katie Ledeckyas well as 2016 Olympic teammates Kathleen Baker and Abbey Weitzeil.

More information on the event, as announced by USA Swimming is available here . Full rosters for both teams can be found at usaswimming.org

USA College Challenge on Pac-12 Networks

Saturday, Oct. 21 – 6 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. MT Pac-12 Los Angeles, Pac-12 Oregon, Pac-12 Washington Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com

Sunday, Oct. 22 – 11 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. MT Pac-12 Network , Pac-12 Arizona, Pac-12 Los Angeles Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com

–

About USA Swimming

As the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, USA Swimming is a 400,000-member service organization that promotes the culture of swimming by creating opportunities for swimmers and coaches of all backgrounds to participate and advance in the sport through clubs, events and education. Our membership is comprised of swimmers from the age group level to the Olympic Team, as well as coaches and volunteers. USA Swimming is responsible for selecting and training teams for international competition including the Olympic Games, and strives to serve the sport through its core objectives: Build the base, Promote the sport, Achieve competitive success. For more information, visit www.usaswimming.org

About the Pac-12 Conference

The Conference has a tradition as the “Conference of Champions,” leading the nation in NCAA Championships in 51 of the last 57 years, with 501 NCAA team titles overall. The Conference comprises 12 leading U.S. universities. The University of Arizona, Arizona State University, the University of California-Berkeley, the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), the University of Colorado, the University of Oregon, Oregon State University, Stanford University, the University of Southern California, the University of Utah, the University of Washington and Washington State University. For more information on the Conference’s programs, member institutions, and Commissioner Larry Scott, go to www.pac-12.com/conference

