Florida Prepared To Take On Texas, Indiana

Press Release courtesy of Florida Athletics

The Florida Gators’ swimming & diving program welcomes Texas and Indiana into the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Natatorium on Friday for the third annual meet between the three schools.

The Gators return to the pool after a month-long break from competition following the All-Florida Invitational, where both the men and women claimed first place for the eighth-straight year.

Entering this meet, all six teams are ranked in the CSCAA Top 25 Poll, with the Florida men holding solid at fourth in the nation and the Gator women are 18th.

Texas comes into the meet ranked second on the men’s side and third on the women’s side, while Indiana’s men are sixth in the nation and the women are 10th.

The meet will be all SCY, differing from last season when the two days were split with LCM on Day 1 and SCY on Day 2.

Florida’s men fell to Texas 185-96 on Day 1 and 182-99 on Day 2. Indiana topped the men 181-100 and 204-77 on the respective days.

Texas and Indiana’s women topped the Gators as well, with the Longhorns defeating Florida 186-90 and 191-85. UF fell to the Hoosiers 150-131 and 183-98 in the meet.

The Gators took home six first-place finishes between the two days, which included Mark Szaranek sweeping the 400 IM on both days. Florida’s women claimed first in the 200 IM, with Kelly Fertel winning the meters race and Savanna Faulconer taking first in the 200-yard IM.

The women’s 400 medley relay claimed victory on both days of the meet as well, with Sherridon Dressel, Kelsey Dambacher and Amelia Maughan returning from the LCM-winning team. Dressel, Maughan, Fertel and Elisavet Panti won while racing yards and all remain on this season’s team.

Weekend Promotions:

First 200 fans on Friday will receive a free T-Shirt, featuring the names of some past UF swimming & diving Olympians.

will receive a free T-Shirt, featuring the names of some past UF swimming & diving Olympians. There will be an enter-to-win drawing for an iPad, with the winner being announced on Saturday .

The meet begins Friday with diving at 11 a.m. in the Natatorium, with swimming to begin at 6 p.m. Swimming kicks off Friday with the 200 medley relay and Saturday’s competition starts with the 400 medley relay at 10 a.m.

Follow @GatorsSwimDv on Twitter for the latest updates on race results and find results on the Meet Mobile App. Final results and a recap of each day can be found at FloridaGators.com.