12/6 Louisville Set To Host #16/7 Michigan

The University of Louisville men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams open their home slate at the Ralph Wright Natatorium this weekend with a dual meet against the University of Michigan. Competition will span over the course of two days, beginning on Friday at 5 p.m. and concluding on Saturday at 11 a.m.

After finishing second at the SMU Classic, the No. 9 University of Louisville women look to continue their momentum this weekend against the Wolverines. Reigning ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week Mallory Comerford posted the fastest times in the nation in the 50 free (22.04), 100 free (47.00), 200 free (1:41.70), and 500 free (4:39.24). In addition to being ranked first nationally in four events, Comerford’s 100 and 200 free times were both NCAA ‘A’ cuts.

The Cardinals notched nation-leading times in both the 200 free relay (1:28.72) and 200 medley relay (1:38.51) at the SMU Classic, while also qualifying for the NCAA Championships in the 200 free relay, 800 free relay (7:06.32), and 400 medley relay (3:32.65). Other nationally-ranked performances include Grace Oglesby‘s second-ranked 100 fly (52.66) and 200 fly (1:55.05), Alina Kendzior‘s third-ranked 100 back (52.60) and 200 back (1:53.78), and Rachael Bradford-Feldman‘s third-ranked 200 IM (1:57.55) and 400 IM (4:11.86). Arina Openysheva is ranked No.4 in the 500 free (4:44.05) and No. 5 in the 200 free (1:46.42). Mariia Astashkina is also ranked inside the top-10 with the No. 4 time in the 200 breast (2:09.34) and the No. 6 time in the 100 breast (1:01.25). In the 50 free, Casey Fanz (22.64) and Lainey Visscher(22.68) are fifth and sixth respectively, while Visscher also holds the seventh fastest time in the 100 free (49.17). Rounding out the top-10 rankings for Louisville are Bradford-Feldman’s No. 8 200 breast (2:12.92) and Kendzior’s No. 10 200 fly (1:59.01).

On the men’s side, the No. 7 Cardinals will return to the pool after a two week hiatus from competition. Last time out, the Louisville men were narrowly defeated by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (153.5-146.5) in their first dual meet of the season. Despite the loss, the Cardinals posted several times in the top-10 national rankings. Marcelo Acosta holds the No. 4 time in the 1000 free (9:05.37), Nicolas Albiero is ranked ninth in the 200 fly (1:48.10), Carlos Claverie ranks No. 10 in both the 100 (55.47) and 200 breast (2:01.12), and Zach Harting currently sits tenth in the 100 fly (48.04).

The Louisville men also boast four top-10 relays, three of which are ranked in the top-five. The 800 free relay is No. 2 nationally with a time of 6:38.11, followed by the No. 4 400 medley relay (3:15.91), the No. 5 400 free relay (2:57.92), and the No. 6 200 medley relay (1:29.02).

The No. 6 University of Michigan women are coming off of a third place showing at the SMU Classic, where they finished 7.5 points behind the Cardinals. The Wolverines have four relays ranked inside the top-three, including their top-ranked 800 free relay (7:00.71). Individually, they have amassed nine performances that rank in the top-three in the nation.

The No. 12 Michigan men trounced Oakland in their season-opener, winning by a score of 203-91. Felix Auboeck holds the nation-leading time in the 1000 free (9:01.76), followed by teammate PJ Ransford with a 9:02.22. Paul Powers also registered a top-three swim in the 50 free with a time of 20.04.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, Oct. 20

200 Freestyle Relay

200 IM

100 Backstroke

500 Freestyle

1-meter Diving

100 Freestyle

200 Breaststroke

200 Butterfly

400 Medley Relay

Saturday, Oct. 21

200 Medley Relay

1,000 Freestyle

50 Freestyle

200 Backstroke

3-meter Diving

200 Freestyle

100 Breaststroke

100 Butterfly

400 IM

400 Freestyle Relay