MP Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 10/18/2017

Here are the Weekly Wonders for the weekend of October 13-15, 2017:

Mackenzie McConagha, 14, Nation’s Capital Swim Club: 200y back (2:02.64) – Swimming at the JP Popovich Memorial Invitational, McConagha won the girls’ 13-14 100 free, 100/200 back, and 100/200 fly. She went a best time in the 200 back by 1.3 second and was 4.3 seconds faster than she’d been at this time last year. Two weeks ago she earned new PBs in the 50 free, 200 breast, and 200 IM.

Lindsey Wagner, 16, Executive Swim Club: 200y back (2:04.73) – Wagner dropped 2 seconds from her previous lifetime best to win the women’s 200 back at the GS October Meet hosted by Greenwood Swimming. She also won the 100 back, and placed 3rd in the 50 free, 6th in the 100 free, and 4th in the 200 breast.

Matt Lane, 17, Waterloo Swimming: 100y breast (56.82) – Lane dropped 7/10 to dip under the 57-second barrier for the first time as he won the boys’ 17-18 100 breast at the 11 & Over Fall Kickoff hosted by Longhorn Aquatics. He is now 5.3 seconds faster than he was last year in the 100 breast. Lane also won the 200 breast, was runner-up in the 200 IM with a PB, and finished 5th in the 50 free and 14th in the 100 free.

Samantha McNall, 16, Coronado Swim Assn: 100y breast (1:03.85) – McNall earned her first-ever Winter Juniors cut with a 1-second drop in the 100 breast at the Coronado Swim Association Senior Meet. She won the girls’ 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM, and placed third in the 100 fly, finishing the weekend with new PBs in both breaststrokes.

Anthony Attenborough, 13, Freedom Aquatics: 200y breast (2:13.51) – Swimming at the Condors Fall Festival Invitational, Attenborough won the boys’ 13-14 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM, was runner-up in the 50/100 free and 400 IM, and placed third in the 100 back. He left the meet with new personal bests in all seven events. He improved his seed time in the 200 breast by 0.8 seconds, and was 14.2 seconds faster than he’d been last year at this time.

Mary Feliz, 11, Severna Park Stingrays: 100y fly (1:00.83) – Feliz went a PBx1.4 seconds to win the girls’ 11-12 100 fly at the RAYS Great Pumpkin Splash; her time was 4.3 seconds faster than a year ago. Feliz also won the 500 free and was runner-up in the 50 back, 50 fly and 100 IM, 3rd in the 100 back and 400 IM, and 6th in the 100 breast. She dropped in time in 7/8 of her events.

Catherine Belyakov, 15, Rockville Montgomery Swim Club: 200y IM (2:03.47) – Belyakov picked up her first Winter Juniors cut in the 200 IM at the RMSC NTG Showdown. She won the event in a time that was .4 seconds faster than her previous PB, and 5.5 seconds ahead of last October’s pace. Belyakov also won the 100/200 breast and 100/200 fly, and finished the weekend with new times in the 100/200 fly and 200 IM.

Raymond Prosinski, 12, Loggerhead Aquatics: 400y IM (4:37.12) – Swimming at the BSS-TYR October Meet hosted by The Bolles School Sharks, Prosinski went 10-for-10, earning PBs in the 50/100/200/500 free, 50/200 back, 200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM. His 400 IM time was a 17.3-second improvement over his previous PB, and 20 seconds faster than his time from last October.

Reminder: The Weekly Wonders column is a celebration of age-group swimming, where new champions are made every day. Anyone can look up the top swims of the week. That’s not what we’re doing here. If we were only reporting on the week’s top swims we would feature the same handful of athletes every Wednesday. Instead, this is an opportunity to introduce the swimming community to athletes who have made great strides in the context of their own particular swimming worlds. By association, it also celebrates their coaches and their teams. The Weekly Wonders column, therefore, amounts to a pat on the back for a job well done, and hopefully encourages swimmers of all levels to continue to reach from within to get to that next level.

