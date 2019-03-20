Over 40 High-Level International Meets On Calendar For April 2019

For international swimming enthusiasts, take a deep breath now, as the month of April contains than 40 competitions on the schedule, most of which carry notable qualifying significance.
As indicated in our list below, most competitions taking place in April are selection meets for this summer’s FINA World Championships and beyond, with several also on FINA’s list for qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Start brewing your coffee now, but let me know in the comments of any meets I may have missed.
International Meets – April 2019
+2019 FINA World Championships-qualifying event
**2020 Tokyo Olympic Games-qualifying event
03/31 – 04/04 Kazakhstan Open Swimming Championships+
After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …
Leave a Reply