Over 40 High-Level International Meets On Calendar For April 2019

For international swimming enthusiasts, take a deep breath now, as the month of April contains than 40 competitions on the schedule, most of which carry notable qualifying significance.

As indicated in our list below, most competitions taking place in April are selection meets for this summer’s FINA World Championships and beyond, with several also on FINA’s list for qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

International Meets – April 2019



+2019 FINA World Championships-qualifying event

**2020 Tokyo Olympic Games-qualifying event

03/31 – 04/04 Kazakhstan Open Swimming Championships+ 04/01 – 04/04 Absolute Brazilian Swimming Championships (Maria Lenk Trophy)+

04/01 – 04/02 Helsinki Swim Meet+** 04/02 – 04/08 Japan Championships+ 04/02 – 04/06 Campionato Italiano Assoluto+ 04/03 – 04/07 Turkish National LCM Youth Junior & Open Age National Team Selection Meet 04/03 – 04/06 Israel Cup+** 04/03 – 04/07 Canadian Swimming Trials+** 04/04 – 04/07 Campeonato Nacional Juvenis, Juniores & Absolutos (Portugal)** 04/05 – 04/10 Danish Open+** 04/05 – 04/07 Swim Cup Den Haag+** 04/05 – 04/07 Bergen Swim Festival (Norway) 04/05 – 04/07 11th April Grand Prix (Serbia)+ 04/06 – 04/10 Campeonato de Espana Open P50+** 04/07 – 04/09 The Icelandic Championships+** 04/07 – 04/12 2019 Australian Swimming Championships+**

_________________________________________________________________

04/08 – 04/12 Russian National Swimming Championships+ 04/10 – 04/13 Pro Swim Series Richmond (USA)+** 04/11 – 04/15 Arena Grand Prix de Natacion Senior (Mexico)** 04/12 – 04/14 Swim Cup Eindhoven+** 04/12 – 04/15 Malmsten Swim Open (Sweden)+ 04/13 – 04/14 Campeonato Nacional de Clubes – 1 Divisao (Portugal)** 04/13 – 04/19 62nd Malaysia Open Swimming Championships ** 04/13 – 04/14 Samsung 62nd Festival of Sport (Hong Kong)+

_________________________________________________________________

04/16 – 04/21 British Swimming Championships 04/16 – 04/21 French Swimming Championships+** 04/17 – 04/20 Belarus Open Championships+** 04/19 – 04/21 International Swimming Meet Nioveia (Greece)+ 04/19 – 04/25 South American Youth Swimming Championships (Chile)

04/20 -4/24 XXXIV Carifta+**

_________________________________________________________________