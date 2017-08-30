Olympian Katrina Radke To Appear On Season 35 of Survivor This Fall

Olympian Katrina Radke is a part of the cast for long-running reality TV show Survivor‘s 35th season, which premieres this fall. That’s per Entertainment Weekly, which announced the full cast this afternoon.

The 35th season is titled “Survivor: Heroes vs Healers vs Hustlers,” with three tribes divided based on their positive character traits. Per the season’s first preview, members of the “Heroes” tribe are “heralded for their courage, their achievements, and ideals for which they stand.”

Radke (now Katrina Radke Gerry by marriage) was an American Olympian in 1988, finishing fifth in the 200 fly in Seoul, South Korea. She was also a two-time gold medalist at the Pan Pacific Championships in 1985 and 1987. Radke is now a sports psychologist and therapist, running a coaching/counselling business with her husband.

Radke will be joined on the Heroes tribe by a former NFL football player, an ex-Marine, a firefighter, a lifeguard captain and an actuary.

The Heroes will square off with the Healers (featuring a surgeon, a nurse practitioner and a therapist) and the Hustlers (made up of a Hollywood personal assistant, a bellhop and an owner of a self-started moving business, among others). The season premieres on Wednesday, September 27 at 8 PM Eastern.

Note: Katrina Radke is a SwimSwam correspondent.