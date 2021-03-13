Olivier Repeats as Doha World Series 10K Champ, Cunha Takes Women’s Race

The 2021 FINA Marathon Swim World Series began this weekend with the Doha, Qatar stop, featuring nearly 100 athletes from 27 countries. It was the first World Series stop since this same event last year, weeks before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 10K race was held for men and women in Doha earlier today.

France’s Marc-Antoine Olivier won the men’s 10K, finishing in 1:52:02.40, more than three seconds ahead of anyone else. Olivier is an Olympic bronze medalist and he took the bronze in this event at 2019 Worlds. He successfully repeats after winning the event in 2020.

Taking silver was Hungarian and reigning 5K World Champion Kristof Rasovszky at 1:52:05.50, while Italian distance star Gregorio Paltrinieri nabbed bronze, finishing in 1:52:07.90.

In the women’s 10K, Brazil’s Ana Marcela Cunha took the gold, the reigning World Champion finishing in 2:01:30.30, only a half-second ahead of French 20-year-old Oceane Cassignol. Cunha won the 5K and 25K races at 2019 Worlds, while she claimed the 10K gold at 2019 Pan Ams.

Joining them on the podium was Germany’s Lea Boy, 21, at 2:01:31.90, while her countrymate Leonie Beck finished fourth in 2:01:32.80. Beck won this event at the 2020 edition of the meet.

Italians Rachele Bruni (2:01:33.20) and Arianna Bridi (2:01:34.40) rounded out the top six at fourth and fifth, respectively. Bruni won the 10K bronze at 2019 Worlds.

The top eight finishers on the men’s and women’s sides earn prize money, with winners taking $3,500 down to eighth place finishers bagging $650. Top-ten finishes earn points for the overall prize at the end of the World Series, where the top finishes is awarded $50,000. Read more about prizes and points here.