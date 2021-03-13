Sacred Heart Women Defeat Fairfield 166-134

Courtesy: Sacred Heart Athletics
FAIRFIELD, Conn.- A school-record broken and a handful of first-place victories sealed a 166-134 victory for the Sacred Heart University women’s swimming and diving program over Fairfield this afternoon.
Highlights
- A freshmen trio of Olivia McNicholas, Sara Anastasi, and Natalie Carbone took first, second, and third in 1-meter diving.
- Olivia McNicholas‘ score of 237.82 in 1-meter diving set a new school record in the event previously held by Drew Mulvey 228.85 in 2010.
- McNicholas and sophomore Megan McLaughlin took first and second in the 3-meter dive with scores of 199.88 and 185.10.
- Junior Nicole Tingley sealed first in the 200m butterfly with a time of 2:29.10.
- Senior Emily Peter clinched first in the 100m butterfly with a time of 1:06.21
- Nicole Tingley (2:29.34) and sophomore Casey Barrett (2:30.07) took first and second in the 200m IM.
- The SHU relay team of Emily Peter, Ella Krikorian, Kelly Bartnett, and Emma McCall won the 200m freestyle relay with a time of 1:53.86.
Up Next
The Pioneers look to continue the winning momentum a week from today when SHU hosts St. Francis (N.Y.) for senior day at 12:30 p.m.