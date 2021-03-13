Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sacred Heart Women Defeat Fairfield 166-134

March 13th, 2021 College

Courtesy: Sacred Heart Athletics

FAIRFIELD, Conn.- A school-record broken and a handful of first-place victories sealed a 166-134 victory for the Sacred Heart University women’s swimming and diving program over Fairfield this afternoon.

The Pioneers look to continue the winning momentum a week from today when SHU hosts St. Francis (N.Y.) for senior day at 12:30 p.m.

