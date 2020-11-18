Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Olivia Bray was Training in AZ for Olympic Trials with Misty Hyman Pre-COVID

2020 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

In a battle of the Texas freshmen, Olivia Bray won the 100 fly in 58.95 over Emma Sticklen (1:00.35). Bray was just half a second off her seed time, while Sticklen dropped .24. Houston senior Katie Higgins put up the third-fastest time of the evening, 1:02.08.

0
