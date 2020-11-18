Scotland’s New Coronavirus Restrictions Close Local Pools

Over 2 million people will soon be impacted by Scotland’s new coronavirus restrictions, which implement a 4-tier approach to containing the pandemic within the nation. In place until from November 20th to December 11th, areas have been designated as Level 1, 2, 3, or 4, with 4 being the most restrictive.

Per the Scottish government’s strategic approach to ‘suppress the virus to the lowest possible level and keep it there, while returning to a more normal life for as many people as possible,” below are the designated assignments.

For the strictest level 4, which will soon apply to East Ayrshire, East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire, South Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire, Stirling, West Dunbartonshire and West Lothian, the following notable restrictions apply:

As such, pools within this area will be shut down as of November 20th. That includes the University of Stirling, which typically hosts elite swimmers Ross Murdoch, Aimee Willmott, Duncan Scott, Kathleen Dawson and more. The latter 3 are representing the London Roar in the ISL final next weekend and remain in the Budapest bubble. We have reached out to the University of Stirling to see if any training exceptions are being made for Olympic hopefuls. Scottish Swimming released an official statement regarding these updates, pleading with the Scottish government that swimming provides not only a low-risk way for Scots to stay active, but it can also serve as a lifeline for certain demographics.

The First Minister has today announced that 11 Local Authority areas are to be moved into Tier 4 of the COVID protection levels from 6pm on Friday night. This means that all non-essential shops, as well as pubs and restaurants, libraries, hairdressers, gyms and swimming pools will close for three weeks in the following areas:

Glasgow City; Renfrewshire; East Renfrewshire; East Dunbartonshire; West Dunbartonshire; South Lanarkshire; North Lanarkshire; Stirling; East Ayrshire; South Ayrshire; West Lothian

With 90% of clubs enjoying and relying on being back in the water, Scottish Swimming asks what cost these new restrictions will have on the mental and physical health and well-being of our nation?

Last week Scottish Swimming wrote to the First Minister and encouraged clubs to write to their own MSP to explain the vital role swimming pools play in the armoury of the nation’s health and well-being as we continue the fight against Covid-19.

Sport plays a key part in keeping the population healthy, which is more important than ever in these troubled times. As the biggest participation sport in the UK with 2.9 million people taking part at least once a week, swimming is a sport that has a wide appeal to all ages, all abilities and provides a physical and mental workout.

Staying active promotes strong mental and physical health, which is vital to help people cope during these challenging and unprecedented times.The unique weight-bearing properties of water and the low-impact nature of our sport means it is accessible to all and can be a lifeline for the elderly and those with serious health conditions such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease – keeping active those most at risk of Covid-19 complications.

Swimming pools are vital social hubs that bring communities together to swim and socialise for health fitness and fun, regardless of age, gender or background. Swimming is central to family and community life as a bonding activity for parent and child or a life-line for those in need of social contact.

Swimming is such an important life skill. Pre-Covid-19, every week in Scotland there were 100,000 children learning to be safe, confident and competent swimmers. And the 24,000 club members – for whom swimming is a way of life, keeping them resilient, positive and mentally strong – need a safe space to be able to practice their sport.

Swimming pools are not just about swimming! The world of aquatics takes in artistic swimming, diving, open water, water polo and masters swimming – not to mention the first safe steps towards a whole host of outdoor water sports. Pools offer something for everyone whether it’s to enjoy, to learn or to compete.

Swimming is a safe sport. Since the reopening of the leisure sector – the latest UK data, measured from 25 July to 11 October – sites have seen more than 45 million visits, with an overall rate of 0.99 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 visits. This is testament to the robust guidelines in place and the work of the pool operators to ensure compliance with guidance to make pools safe environments.

Throughout the pandemic the Scottish Government has said little about the value of sport. Sport can play its part and needs to be seen as an essential tool in the fight against the virus as well as providing a valuable contribution to the nation’s mental and physical health. But for this to happen, swimming pools need to remain open.