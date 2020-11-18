Freshman Maggie Wanezek Swims 1:56 in 200 Back as State Meet Follow-Up

Wisconsin Swim League – SWAT Versus Elmbrook Swim Club

November 15, 2020

Muskego High School, Muskego, Wisconsin

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “WI 2020 SWAT v EBSC 13+ Session

Riding the shaves, tapers, and momentum from Saturday’s Wisconsin High School Girls’ State Championship meets, the Wisconsin Swim League dual meet between SWAT and Elmbrook carried a number of best times from some of the state’s biggest stars in alternate events.

That included a battle in the 200 back between Brookfield East High School teammates Reilly Tiltmann and Maggie Wanezek.

In the 100 back at the Wisconsin State Championship meet, it was the junior Tiltmann who topped her freshman teammate Wanezek for the title, but on Sunday, it was Wanezek who won in the 200 back. She swam 1:56.18, which is a new lifetime best for her, while Tiltmann was 2nd in 1:56.95 – also a personal best time.

For the 15-year old Wanezek, that moves her into the top 100 all-time in the 15-16 age group, and into the top 50 all-time among 15-year olds.

The pair had another matchup in the 100 free, but this time it was Tiltmann who won in 50.53, ahead of Wanezek’s 50.75. While Tiltmann has been 49 in the 100 free, that was another best time for Wanezek.

Among other standout performers: 16-year old Abby Wanezek, Maggie’s older sister, won the 200 free in 1:50.59, which chopped 1.7 seconds off her best time. At last weekend’s state meet, she won the 50 free in 22.63 (ahead of Maggie in 23.01), and also won the 100 free in 49.48.

Brookfield East swept the relays and came away with the overall team title at the Wisconsin D1 State Meet. They won 7 out of 12 events, though a deep Arrowhead team kept the meet close – it was only a 17-point margin of victory at the final touch.