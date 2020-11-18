Paralympic Medal Laane Ke Liye Mai Bahot Hard Prepare Kar Raha Hu-Suyash Jadhav

Maharashtra ke district Solapur ke village Pangare mei born huye Suyash Jadhav ko swimming se 3 year ki age mei hi unke father Narayan Jadhav ne swimming se introduced kara diya tha, wo hi unke first coach the. Jab wo 6th standard mei the tab accidentally electrocuted ki wajah se unhone apne dono hands lost kar diya tha, but kabhi bhi hope nahi lose kiya.

2004 se hi wo kaafi state, national aur major international competitions like Rio 2016 Paralympic games, 2018 Asian Para Games, 2019 World Para Swimming Championship jaise events mei participate karte huye aa rahe hai. In sabhi competitions se unhone 115 medals se jyada medals jeet kar ghar laaye hai.

SportKeeda ne Suyash Jadhav ke saath ek exclusive interview liya. Ye hai uske kuch excerpts:-

Q: 2016 Rio Paralympics mei men’s 200m individual medley competition ke final round mei qualify nahi kar paane ki wajah se aapko kaisa feel ho raha hai?

Haan, mai bahot nervous aur stressed tha qualify na kar paane ki wajah se. Agar mai qualify kar ke enter kar leta toh aisa karne wala first Indian bann jaata mai, aur is proud moment ko witness kar paata.

Q: Swimming ko as a career select karne ke piche aapka motivation kaun tha?

Meri journey bahot hi chhoti age (3 year) se hi start ho gai thi, aur is wajah se swimming mei mera interest bahot tha aur us time ke mere pahle coach mere father the. Mere father 1978 mei National Swimming Championship mei select ho gaye the, but country mei chal rahe difficult circumstances ki wajah se competition cancel ho gaya tha aur wo participate nahi kar paaye. Us time hi mere father ne decide kar liya tha ki International Competitions mei participate kar ke medals jeetne ka unka dream unka ladka hi pura karega.

Isliye mere father hi mere liye sabse bada motivation hai.

Q: Aap apne career ke most crucial moments mei injuries se suffer kar chuke hai. Aap ne use kaise overcome kiya aur us time kis tarah ke thoughts aate the?

Mai khud ko mentally aur physically strong banaye rakhta tha, but same time par, mujhe swimming quit kar dene jaise thoughts bhi aate the. Maine physiotherapy ki, mere coach ne mujhe various drill workouts diye, etc. aur is tarah mai successfully is situation se bahar aa paaya.

Q: Aapne India ko proud karwaya hai, ek baar nahi balki kai baar. International events mei country ke liye medal jeet kar aapko kaisa laga?

Well, India ko International level par represent karna hi khud mei ek proud chiz hai. Jab maine Asia Para Games 2018 mei India ke liye historic gold medal jeeta tha, tab mujhe meri puri journey yaad aa gait hi hard times ke struggle se lekar training ke challenges tak. Jab maine dekha ki apne nation ka flag upar jaa raha hai aur unhone national anthem play kiya toh, mere pure body par maine goosebumps huye aur maine bahot proud feel kiya.

Q: Aise ek dream ke baare mei bataiye jise aap na fulfil kar paane ki wajah se regret karte hai.

Wo dream hai Paralympic medal ka. Maine Paralympics mei medal jeetne ka sapna dekha tha but wo abhi tak pura nahi ho paaya hai. But mai uske liye try aur prepare kar raha hun.

Q: The Tokyo Paralympics aa raha hai next year. Uske liye aapki preparations kaisi chal rahi hai?

Pandemic ki wajah se sabhi swimming pools closed the, aur March se hi mai complete water training miss kar raha hu (almost 8 months ho chuke hai ab). Hopefully, Diwali ke baad pools reopen ho jaane ki wajah se mai apni training phir se start kar paunga.

