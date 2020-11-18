Mumbai Cop Ki Family Ne 16 Km Swimming Kar Ke Banaya Record

Mumbai police constable, jo ki Bomb Detection aur Disposal Squad (BDDS) ke part hai, apni family ke saath Elephanta se Gateway of India tak relay swimming expedition mei 16 km ka distance complete kiya.
“Hamari family ne common dream mei bond banaya tha ki hum log ko apne national flag ko adventure swimming mei aur bhi high le jaana hai,” Sukhadeo ne kaha.
Sukhadeo ne is soprt ke liye apne love ko tab discover kiya jab wo Nagpur ke small ponds mei swim karte the. Unka first recognition ye tha ki jab unhone Dharmtar se Gateway of India tak ka 35-km ka distance 9 hours and 18 minutes mei cover kiya tha.
