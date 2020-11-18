Gormsen, Howley Set Metro Records As Sacred Heart Dominates CHSAA Championship

2020 NSCHSGAA Championship Meet

November 14-15, 2020

Nassau County Aquatic Center, East Meadow, N.Y.

Results on Meet Mobile “2020 NSCHSGAA Championship Meet”

Metro LSC Records

A pair of Metropolitan LSC records fell over the weekend as Sacred Heart Academy cruised to victory at the Nassau-Suffolk Catholic High School Athletic Association Championship Meet in East Meadow, N.Y., winning all 11 events.

Setting the records were Sacred Heart sophomores Cavan Gormsen and Tess Howley, who lowered the girls’ 15-16 records in the 500 freestyle and 100 butterfly, respectively.

Gormsen, 15, lowered the 500 free mark in both prelims and finals, first clocking 4:43.02 in the heats before winning the final by over 25 seconds in 4:40.75.

Gormsen, who, like Howley, swims for the Long Island Aquatic Club as well, had originally set the record last month in 4:43.85, going under the 4:45.58 established by Isabel Gormley in 2018. Gormsen’s previous best time was 4:45.42, which was the 13-14 Metro record.

In the 100 fly, Howley threw down a record-setting 52.33 in the prelims, going under her 53.05 set in a LIAC dual meet just days prior. The the old mark previously stood at 53.52 from Vanessa Chong in 2019. Howley went on to win the final in 52.69.

Gormsen also won the 200 free, clocking 1:46.18 to fall less than two-tenths shy of the 2010 Metro Record held by two-time Olympic medalist Lia Neal (1:45.99), and also contributed on Sacred Heart’s winning 200 and 400 free relays. Gormsen also set a PB in the 200 free prelims in 1:47.52, having come into the competition with a best of 1:47.55, ranking her second all-time in the 13-14 age group (behind Howley’s 1:47.35).

Howley, also 15, won a second individual event in the 100 back, putting up a time of 54.23 to miss the 12-year-old Metro Record by just a quarter of a second. That 2008 mark of 53.98 belongs to Kim Holden. Howley, who had a previous best of 54.64, also swam on a pair of winning relays in the 400 free and 200 medley.

OTHER WINNERS

Sacred Heart senior Ariana Brattoli swept her individual events, claiming the 200 IM (2:11.62) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.17) while also swimming on two winning relays.

Fellow Academy senior Joan Cash dominated the sprint free events, winning the 50 (23.58) and 100 (51.63), while also anchoring the 400 free relay and swimming fly on the 200 medley.

