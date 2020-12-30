Ohio State Adds Distance Specialist Lucy Malys of OLY Swimming (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

OLY Swimming’s Lucy Malys has verbally committed to Ohio State for fall 2022. A junior at Clarkston High School in Clarkston, Mich., she joins OSU’s class of 2026.

For her distance free prowess, Malys was named to our 2022 top recruit rankings in the ‘Best of the Rest’ category.

I am so excited and blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the ohio state university!! A huge thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for supporting me through this process and beyond. Go bucks!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:49.60

500 free – 4:47.90

1000 free – 9:56.03

1650 free – 16:29.11

200 back – 2:02.13

100 fly – 56.06

200 fly – 1:58.85

200 IM – 2:03.78

400 IM – 4:17.95

At the 2019 NCSA Spring Championships, Malys placed fifth in the 500 free, fifth in the 1650 and eighth in the 1000 free. At the 2019 NCSA Summer Championships, she again reached the top eight, finishing seventh in the 800m free and eighth in the 1500m free.

Malys has dropped time in many events since the pandemic hit, including the 200 free, 500 free, 200 back, 100 fly, 200 fly and 400 IM.

Ohio State made a big move last season, pushing past both Indiana and Michigan for the 2020 Big Ten crown, their first in over three decades. At the 2020 Big Ten Champs, Malys would’ve scored in the B-final of the 200 fly and the C-final of the 400 IM. She would’ve also been 13th in the mile at that meet.

The Buckeyes’ top distance returner this season is junior Sally Tafuto (4:41.2/16:13), and senior Katie Trace is the top returner in the 200 fly (1:58.6). Senior Kristen Romano (4:07.7 last season), Tafuto (4:11.0) and Trace (4:11.3) are also all back in the 400 IM group.

Malys joins Jessica Eden, Sydney Davids and Sanna Peterson in OSU’s class of 2026 on the women’s side. Joining the Buckeyes next fall in Malys’s best events are Malia Rausch (1:45.9/4:40.2/16:19 FR, 1:59.4/4:14.3 IM), Mia Rankin (4:48.9/16:30 FR, 2:02.0/4:15.6 IM), Paige Hall (1:59.0/4:19.8 IM) and Reese Dehen (2:01.1 IM).

