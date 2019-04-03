Ohashi Remains Sole Definitive Worlds Qualifier Through Day 2 In JPN

2019 JAPAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

IM queen Yui Ohashi solidified herself as the sole individual swimmer to have qualified to represent Japan this summer at the 2019 World Championships through day 2. After clearing the QT last night with a 2:10.51 semi swim in the 2:10.51, Ohashi further dipped under the 2:10.97 minimum to book her spot on the JPN roster for Gwangju.

Behind her was Rika Omoto, who also cleared that minimum mark in 2:09.91, but the 2nd qualifier isn’t a sure thing for the roster as of yet. We’ll identify these swimmers as ‘possible’ on our running list of qualifiers below.

The shocker tonight was the fact that Pan Pacs gold medalist and Asian Games multi-gold medalist Yasuhiro Koseki missed his individual qualifying mark in the 100m breast. He clocked 59.54 to fall short of what should have been an easily obtainable QT of 59.38. He has secured his medley relay spot with his outing, but will need to perform better at next month’s Japan Swim to snag that individual berth for Gwangju.

A refresher of the QTs per event is at the bottom of the article.

Japanese Swimmers Hitting QT’s Through Day 2:

Individual Events:

Yui Ohashi – women’s 200m IM 2:09.27

– women’s 200m IM 2:09.27 Ryosuke Irie – men’s 100m back 53.32 (sf)

Relays:

Possible Individual Qualifiers: