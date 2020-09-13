Odyssey Comes to a Close for Colombian Swimmers as Nation’s Pools Reopen

Colombian swimmers are the latest to see their pools reopen following several months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just days earlier, Colombian Swimming Federation (FECNA) president Jorge Soto had sent out a tweet indicating his desire for the nation’s pools to reopen on Sept. 7:

Esperamos que a final de mes el mapa esté teñido de azul.

Importante respetar los protocolos de bioseguridad y seguir cuidándonos. https://t.co/vK7sCi8bGy — Jorge Soto (@JorgeSotoRoldan) September 7, 2020

“We hope that the map is colored in blue by the end of the month. It’s important to keep the safety guidelines in mind,” the above tweet reads.

However, it would only be a question of days for the nation’s pools to embark in the reopening process, with messages of gratitude and joy surfacing on social media.

Through SwimSwam’s pool return tracker, we have been keeping an eye out for South American nations as they began making their return to the pool. In our latest report, we indicated how Colombia’s Omar Pinzon had been swimming throughout these past few months per his social media feed, although it seemed as if he’d only been able to train in a 25-meter pool since late June.

At last summer’s long-course world championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Colombia was represented by six swimmers – Sirena Rowe, Carlos Mahecha, Omar Pinzon, Jorge Murillo, Isabella Arcila and Maria Paula Alvarez.