NSIC (Division II) Suspends All Athletic Competition Through December 31

With the NCAA canceling all Division II Championships in fall sports, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference has canceled all athletic competition through December 31.

The NSIC is a Division II conference that sponsors women’s swimming with an 8-team lineup: St. Cloud State, Minnesota State, Sioux Falls, Augustana, University of Mary, MSU-Moorhead, Northern State, and SMSU. The conference has canceled all athletic competition – in all sports – through the end of 2020.

The conference also elected to cancel fall sport competition and championships. The NSIC, like many other conferences canceling fall seasons, says it will explore the option of holding some fall sport competitions in the spring season if the coronavirus pandemic improves.

The NCAA’s Division II Presidents Council voted last week to cancel NCAA Championships in all fall sports at the Division II level. Division III made the same move, though Division I still has not yet decided. (Division I has until August 21 to come to a decision.)

Winter sports, including swimming & diving, remain up in the air. The NSIC still has a conference championship swim meet lineup up for February 10-13, though that would condense the competitive season to only about six weeks if teams can’t start competing until Januar 1 at the earliest.