Northern Kentucky Clippers Tab Chad Rehkamp as Head Coach

The Northern Kentucky Clippers, based in Erlanger, Kentucky, have named Chad Rehkamp as their new head coach.

Rehkamp replaces Norm Wright, who left the program in order to transition into a head-coach-in-waitng position with NOVA of Virginia Aquatics in Richmond, Virginia.

Rehkamp is not a new face around the Clippers organization, as he has worked with the program for more than 20 years, beginning as a part time coach in 1999 and most recently ascending to associate head coach.

During his tenure with the program, the Clippers have won multiple state championships in all three disciplines: short course, long course and open water. Rehkamp has guided several swimmers to the USA Swimming Sectional and Junior National level standards as well as top three finishes at age group championships and finals appearances at high school state meets.

Prior to joining the Clippers staff, Rehkamp coached the Kenton County YMCA team for many years, while also acting as the lead instructor for the “learn to swim” program.

Rehkamp got his start in swimming at Kenton County YMCA as an 8-year-old. He went on to swim for Simon Kenton High School, lettering three times and acting as team captain his junior and senior seasons.

Rehkamp spoke on a panel entitled Introducing Children into Competitive Swimming for Long-Term Success at the 2017 United States Aquatic Sports Convention in Dallas, Texas.