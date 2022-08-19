Northeastern Adds Former Vermont Swimmer Katie Rivers To Coaching Staff

Courtesy: Northeastern Athletics

BOSTON – Northeastern Swimming and Diving head coach Roy Coates has added Katie Rivers to the coaching staff for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

“I am thrilled to have Katie join our staff,” said Coates. “She adds tremendous energy, passion, and knowledge of swimming to our team. I look forward to working with Katie to provide our squad a successful experience both in and out of the pool.”

A Charlotte, N.C. native, Rivers graduated from the University of Vermont in May of 2021 with a major in Political Science and a minor in Statistics, before getting her master’s in Public Administration in May of 2022.

She was a member of the Swim and Dive team with the Catamounts for four years, and was the team captain during her senior season.

Rivers co-founded the SheRoars project at UVM, a gender equity initiative for the UVM Athletic department geared towards supporting and uplifting female student athletes.

She is excited to combine her skills, experience and passion for swimming to contribute to the success of the Huskies this season and in the future.