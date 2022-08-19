11-Year-Old Haylee Pramono Posts 3 Nation-Leading Times at CA SCS/MVN Summer JO’s

2022 CA SCS/MVN Summer JO’s

July 21-24

Marguerite Aquatic Center Mission Viejo, California

LCM

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 CA SCS/MVN Summer JO’s”

Haylee Pramono posted three nation-leading times among 11-year-old girls this season at the 2022 CA SCS/MVN Summer JO’s last month in Mission Viejo, California.

The Aquazot Swim Club standout became the fastest for her age this season in the 50-meter breaststroke (35.60), 100 breast (1:17.62), and 200 IM (2:30.83). She shaved more than a second off her previous best from May.

Pramono left the meet with six new personal bests, the other three coming in the 50 backstroke (33.54), 100 back (1:11.38), and 100 butterfly (1:10.29). All three times rank inside the top 20 this season for her age, with her 100 back highest on the list at No. 9.

Pramono wasn’t the only swimmer to tally a new nation-leading time. Lyric Radke, who swam unattached, recorded a 36.58 in the 50 back to take over the top time this season among 9-year-old girls and move up to No. 36 all-time among 9-year-old girls. She blazed a 1:21.55 in the 100 back before taking another three seconds off that time earlier this month (1:18.12). Radke now owns the top 100 back time for her age this season by more than two seconds. In the 200 IM, she threw down a 2:52.41 that ranks No. 2 for her age this season.

On the boys side, Peter Vu set six lifetime bests on his way to four first-place finishes. The 13-year-old Irvine Novaquatics swimmer went 1:07.58 in the 100 breast, becoming the second-fastest performer this season for his age. Vu took another tenth of a second off that time earlier this month at the 2022 Western Zone Age Group Championships.

Vu showed off his versatility by swimming top-five times in the 50 free (24.91, fifth this season) and 100 free (54.16, third this season). In the 200 free, he clocked a relay split of 1:59.38, which he brought down to 1:59.03 earlier this month to become the fourth-fastest performer this season for his age. He also recorded a time of 2:14.39 in the 200 IM, good for 11th this season.

Novaquatics teammate Derek Hitchens posted a huge time drop in the 100 back to earn a late Junior Nationals cut. The 15-year-old broke 1:00 for the first time with a 58.93 in prelims before taking another second off his personal best in the final and pulling out a victory in 57.50. At Summer Nationals earlier this month, Hitchens was slightly slower than that personal best with a 57.66.

Fellow Novaquatics swimmer Sahiel Pai swam three times that each rank No. 2 this season among 9-year-old boys. He clocked a 39.64 in the breast, 1:26.42 in the 100 breast (he took another two seconds off that time earlier this month), and 1:16.10 in the 100 fly (he took another seconds off that time earlier this month).

Other Highlights