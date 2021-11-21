No Dressel vs. Chalmers Matchup in the 100 Free on ISL Match 4/Day 2 Start List

2021 ISL PLAYOFFS – MATCH 4

Saturday, November 20 – Sunday, November 21

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm local time; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST

Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format

Teams Competing: Cali Condors, London Roar, LA Current, Iron

If the Match 4 standings from day 1 hold, it will throw a big monkey wrench into the battle for the final two spots in the ISL grand finale in early December.

This one is likely to come down to the session-ending ‘skins’ race, where London has as good of a chance as anybody with both races being backstroke. In the women’s race, they’ll swim Kira Toussaint and Minna Atherton, and in the men’s they’ll throw out Guilherme Guido and Christian Diener.

These will be among the best skins fields we’ve seen this season, so that could lead to some excitement at the end of the meet.

TEAM SCORES – THRU DAY 1

London Roar, 287.5 Cali Condors, 238.0 LA Current, 228.0 Iron, 156.5

The biggest ‘existential’ story of day 1 was Caeleb Dressel‘s return to ISL competition after two months away. He swam a limited schedule on day 1, and that which he did swim, he wasn’t at his best. It looks like the Condors are going to continue to hold him back on day 2: he’s entered in only the 100 IM and the mixed 400 medley relay.

That means no 50 fly and no 100 free: events where under normal circumstances, he’d be a big favorite to win. That also needs no head to head matchup in the 100 free against Kyle Chalmers, who recently broke the World Record in that race. That’s a whiff on what was probably the most anticipated battle of the ISL season, though based on Dressel’s form on Saturday, it probably wouldn’t have been that competitive anyway.

Teams have gone in different directions on their mixed medleys. London is holding its backstrokers out of that race, as are LA Current, but Cali Condors currently have their top backstrokers, Coleman Stewart and Beata Nelson, on their mixed medleys.

Racing starts at 19:00 in Eindhoven, which is 1:00 Eastern Time in the U.S.