Nitro Swimming Builds Success in 1 Decade (Video Report)

From everything I had heard about Nitro Swimming and all of the great swimmers I had seen coming out of their program, I had always assume they were a program with years and years of history and tradition. When I visited the club, I was surprised to learn they were founded in 2007, just turning 10 this year.

So how have they reached such a high level of success in a short time frame? Their numbers are staggering, their talent is unarguable. Nitro is the real deal. When I sat down with their coaches and athletes though, it didn’t take too long to figure out why.

From lessons to age groups, the coaches focus on technique. They aren’t worried about cranking out the yardage for 8,9,10, even 11 and 12-year-olds. They make it fun, and they teach the young swimmers patience with their strokes, their kick, their turns. They aren’t looking for success and gold medals now; they’re building a foundation that will last them much, much longer.

If the swimmers stick with the process, by the time they get to the national group, you bet they’re doing the work. But they’re doing it with 4 good strokes, 4 technically sound strokes, a strong kick, and a mind that is able to grow and make changes.