Nicolò Martinenghi Lowers Own WJR to 59.01 in 100 Breast at FINA World Juniors

6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships

For the second time in one day, Italy’s Nicolò Martinenghi took down the Championship Record in the men’s 100 breaststroke at FINA World Junior Swimming Championships. But the second time, he also broke the World Junior Record in the event, lowering the mark he had just set at the European Junior Championships in July.

In fact, Martinenghi has been chipping away at that WJ record all summer. He first etched his name in the record book with 59.46 at Italian Nationals in April, taking .14 off the 2016 mark set by Wang Lizhou of China (59.60). Next he lowered it at Setti Colli, and then again at European Juniors. Each time he took a little bit off the back half:

Martinenghi (Italian Championships, April 2017): 27.65/31.81 = 59.46

Marinenghi (Sette Colli Trophy, June 2017): 27.54/31.77 = 59.31

Martinenghi (European Junior Championships, July 2017): 27.60/31.63 = 59.23

Martinenghi (World Junior Championships, August 2017): 27.48/31.53 = 59.01

Martinenghi also lowered the Italian National record to 59.01; he had broken it in Netanya, Israel with his 59.23 at European Juniors.