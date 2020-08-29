Nick Sloman Enters All-Time Aussie List Of SC 1500 Freestylers

2020 QUEENSLAND SC PREP MEET

Saturday, August 28th – Sunday, August 29th

Brisbane Aquatic Center, Chandler, QLD, AUS

SCM (25m)

Entries

Live Results

Day 1 of the 2020 Queensland Short Course Prep Meet taking place in Brisbane is giving both age groupers and elite athletes alike the chance to race for the first time on months.

Already through just day 1 of the 2-day affair, we saw an Australian Age Record bite the dust, courtesy of Thomas Hauck in the men’s 200m backstroke. His time of 1:54.11 knocked .52 off of the previous age mark for 17-year-olds of 1:54.63 previously held Olympian Mitch Larkin. You can read more about Hauck’s impressive outing here.

Hauck also raced the 400m free and 100m free events thus far at this short course prep meet, posting times of 3:44.81 and 49.76, respectively. The former effort renders the All Saints swimmer as the 5th fastest Aussie 17-year-old performer ever.

Next up was a head-turning swim from 22-year-old Nick Sloman in the men’s 1500m freestyle. The open water ace handily took the event title here in Brisbane, stopping the clock in a winning time of 14:42.75. That cleared the field by over a minute, with the Noosa swimmer producing a lifetime best with his dominating victory.

Sloman entered this meet with a career-quickest time of 14:59:57, a time he produced at the 2018 Queensland SC Championships. As such, tonight’s performance checks-in as just his 2nd occasion ever under the 15:00 barrier, with his outing now inserting Sloman into the list of all-time Aussie performers in this SC event at #9.

All-Time Aussie Men Short Course 1500 Freestyle Performers

14:10.10 Grant Hackett 80 Miami Aug’01 Perth 14:26.21 Jordan Harrison 95 Miami Nov’14 Adelaide 14:26.52 Kieren Perkins 73 Commercial Jul’93 Auckland 14:32.47 Robert Hurley 88 Wests Illawarra Nov’09 Singapore 14:39.84 Mack Horton 96 Melbourne Vicentre Oct’18 Budapest 14:39.95 Daniel Kowalski 75 Miami Aug’93 Melbourne 14:40.05 Matthew Levings 94 Miami Dec’12 Istanbul 14:41.84 Stephen Penfold 82 Miami Sept’02 Melbourne 14:42.75 Nick Sloman August 2020 Chandler 14:43.84 Joshua Parrish 97 TSS Aquatic Oct’18 Melbourne

Sloman also topped the men’s open 400m free here in Queensland, posting a time of 3:49.08.

Sloman won back-to-back 10k national titles for Australia and also took bronze in open water at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships.

18-year-old Thomas Neill was another breakout star of day 1 here, with the 4-time World Junior Championships medalist taking the 400m free in style. Neill put up a big-time 3:41.38 personal best in the event, splitting 53.56/55.84/55.67/56.31.

Entering this meet, Neill’s quickest 400m free time short course was represented by the 3:54.47 posted at the 2017 State Teams SC Championships. 3 years later, the Rackley athlete hacked nearly 13 seconds off of that previous PB, sliding him into the all-time Aussie 18-year-old list in slot #5.

All-Time Aussie 18-Year-Old Men SC 400 Free

3:35.01 Grant Hackett Miami Hong Kong FINA World Cup 01.04.99 3:36.20 Ian Thorpe SLC Aquadot Perth Australian SC 03.08.01 3:39.17 Eilijah Winnington Bond Melbourne Australian SC 25.10.18 3:40.42 Daniel Smith Miami Hobart Australian SC 08.08.09 3:41.38 Thomas Neill QLD SC Prep Meet

Neill also won the 200m IM in 1:59.61 and the 100m free in 49.18 in the 18-year-old men category.

Additional Winners: