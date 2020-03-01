Nick Albiero Was Shocked at 1:38 200 Fly, Had Dreamed of a 1:39 (Video)

2020 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Louisville Junior Nick Albiero blasted a 1:38.65 in the ‘A’ final of the men’s 200 yard butterfly to both defend his title from 2019 and lower the meet record. Albiero’s swim was so impressive, in fact, that he is now the 4th-fastest performer all-time in the event. Prior to the race on Leap Day 2020, Albiero’s lifetime best was a 1:40.08 from the 2019 NCAA Championships.

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

200 FLY – FINALS

ACC record: 1:38.57 – Andreas Vazaois (NC State), 2019

ACC meet record: 1:40.51 – Nick Albiero (Louisville), 2020

2019 champion: Nick Albiero (Louisville), 1:40.70

Nick Albiero came within a tenth of a second of the overall conference record, blasting a 1:38.65 that moves him up to #1 in the nation this season. That’s Albiero 2nd-straight victory in this event, completes the fly sweep this week, and breaks his own conference meet record from this morning.

Virginia Tech swept the next two spots. Blake Manoff moves to #3 this season with a 1:40.48, a NCAA ‘A’ cut, and Antani Ivanov took 3rd here for the second season in a row with his time of 1:41.01.

UVA’s Ted Schubert, who swept the IMs over the last two days, touched 4th here with a 1:41.34. That’s a new personal best for him by 0.01s; he took 6th in this event last year.

NC State sophomore Zach Brown moved from 8th in this event last year to 5th this year with his time of 1:42.30. Teammate Erge Gezmis finished 7th in 1:44.00.

Georgia Tech’s Christian Ferraro (1:42.93) took 6th, and FSU’s Max Polianski (1:47.17) took 8th.

ALL TIME TOP PERFORMERS, 200 YARD BUTTERFLY

1:37.35 – Jack Conger, 2017 NCAA Championships 1:37.97 – Joe Schooling, 2016 NCAA Championships 1:38.57 – Andreas Vazaois, 2019 NCAA Championships 1:38.65 – Nicolas Albiero, 2020 ACC Championships 1:38.80 – Tom Shields , 2020 UCSD v. Cal Dual Meet 1:38.83 – Zheng Quah, 2017 ACC Championships 1:39.23 – Vini Lanza, 2019 Big Ten Championships 1:39.33 – Dylan Bosch, 2014 NCAA Championships 1:39.35 – Sam Pomajevich, 2019 Minnesota Invite 1:39.55 – Jan Switkowski, 2018 NCAA Championships

