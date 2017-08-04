NEW – SwimSwam’s Relay Split All-Time Rankings

As SwimSwam readers, you’re all probably familiar with our TYR rankings of the world’s top times in a given year. (If not, get on over to those rankings linked right here and see what we have for you!). We’ve been thinking about ways to collect and display information that you all as readers would want to have access to– and the current project we’re working on is a full rankings system for the top relay performers in history.

Everyone loves relays. Besides major summer championships like Worlds and the Olympics, relays at NCAAs are some of the most exciting races to watch– probably because it’s short course yards, and you get to see all sorts of speed and relay starts going on in the small pool. So, we’re collecting data on the fastest relay performers ever, and we’re starting with SCY rankings (which essentially means NCAA rankings).

Here’s what we have published so far:

We’ll keep working on getting the rest of these done in time for the 2017-18 NCAA season.

In the mean time, we need any help that you all, as readers and swim fans, can offer. Compiling these rankings means digging through conference and NCAA meets, and hoping to find big time trial swims, winter invite swims, and other random occurrences where very fast splits could’ve happened. These rankings are highly unofficial, and there will definitely be swims that fall through the cracks– so please feel free to let us know in the comments, or email me ([email protected]) if there are swims that we didn’t add to the list!