New Mexico State Closes Historic Regular Season With Win Over Rival Lobos

NEW MEXICO STATE VS NEW MEXICO

February 8, 2025

Albuquerque, N.M.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: NM State Sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Eight wins and just one loss later, NM State Swim & Dive secured its best single-season winning percentage in program history. The Crimson & White trekked up to Albuquerque, cruising to a 197-102 victory en route to clinching a final regular-season record of 8-1.

The Crimson & White took the crown in 11 of 16 events on the day, landing on 32 of the 48 possible podium spots. Emily Dobbins and Dijana Mazumdar each led the way with three first-place finishes including closing out the final two legs of the 200 medley relay.

Mira Tinani earned the divers a win as the two sides split on the day. The Canadian sophomore posted a pool-best 280.80 in the 3m dive while Peytton Moore and Addison Pastiak finished fourth and six. In the 1m dive, Tinani placed third while Moore and Pastiak went fifth and sixth.

Kira Brownell , Kathryn Gyde , Emily Dobbins and Dijana Mazumdar opened up the day with a victory in the 200 IM relay with a cumulative time of 1:43.41. Katie Rink followed up right after with her usual dominant showing in the 1000 free, posting a first-place finish of 10:20.32.

Mazumdar reached the wall first once again in the 200 free, with three more Aggies straight behind her. Lina Khiyara , Naomi Slee and Dreamer Kowatch wrapped up a 1-2-3-4 Aggie finish in the third event of the day.

Emily Dobbins’ 55.96 in the 100 back earned her a first-place crown in the 100 back, just ahead of Anna Uren who came in third. In the 100 breast, Foteini Charitou headlined yet another 1-2-3-4 placing. Kodi Wiman , Faye McDonagh and Arleen Rumbaum all finished less than 1.20 seconds apart.

The entire 200 fly podium belonged to Aggies, led by Estel Galo (2:05.46) while followed by Ellen Osthelder and Emma Bacon . Mazumdar followed up in the ensuing event – the 50 free – with a blazing 23.85 to claim the top spot.

In the 200 back, Dobbins (2:04.33) led what was a full Aggie podium, followed by Riley Crespo and Anna Uren . Quickly after, Kodi Wiman and Foteini Charitou earned second and third place in the 200 breast.

Naomi Slee and Katie Rink easily paced the pool in the 500 free, with the former’s 4:58.56 coming just ahead of her teammate’s mark that cleared all competitors by nearly seven seconds.

The 200 IM was the third and final instance of an all-top-four Aggie finish, led by Faye McDonagh at 2:06.09. Riley Crespo , Kodi Wiman and Lina Khiyara rounded out the podium and then some in the final individual event of the day.

While UNM managed to narrowly claim the title in the 200 free relay, NM State’s A and B groups went 2-3 in the final event of the afternoon, led by the former quartet of Kathryn Gyde , Emily Dobbins , Kira Brownell and Katie Rink (1:34.50).

QUOTABLE | HEAD COACH RICK PRATT

“We are super proud of the team and their performances today. Some many great moments and the team took charge and swam with high intensity and confidence. This will be a great way to push things towards the WAC Championship meet in three weeks.”

UP NEXT

The WAC Championships are on deck for later this month in Pharr, Texas. On Wednesday, Feb. 26, the conference will begin its four-day affair in the NRWC Natatorium on the campus of the University of Houston. The events will conclude on Saturday, March 1.

Courtesy: New Mexico Athletics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The University of New Mexico women’s swimming and diving team took on rival New Mexico State University Aggies in the pool on Saturday, ultimately falling by a score of 161-81.

New Mexico honored their seven graduating seniors in a ceremony before the meet began, to recognize what became their final home meet at the Seidler Natatorium on Saturday. Layni Andrle, Jordan Foster, Linda Franco, Asiana Lee, Paige Lyons, Katy McCarter and Brynn Quintana were all honored during the ceremony. The meet was the regular season finale for both the Lobos and the Aggies.

The Lobos won three swimming events in the meet, with the first coming in the 100-yard freestyle event, courtesy of a strong swim from freshman Arianna Stokes (50.94). Sophomore Sophia Corder narrowly won the 100-yard butterfly event (56.32), out-touching the quickest Aggie by just over a half of a second.

New Mexico’s other swimming event victory came in the final event of the meet, which saw the Lobos’ ‘A’ relay placing first in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:33.78). Stokes, Franco, Foster, and McCarter made up the victorious relay.

The Lobos also recorded four second-place finishes in the meet. The team’s ‘A’ relay finished runner-up in the 200-yard medley relay (1:43.66), which saw McCarter, freshman Emily Ford, Foster, and Stokes narrowly finishing behind the Aggies’ top relay. Moments later, freshman Ellie Broughton placed second in the 1,000-yard freestyle event (10:21.11). McCarter finished second in the 100-yard backstroke event (57.28), her top individual finish in her final home meet of her career. The Lobos’ only other second-place finish of the meet came in Franco’s best finish of her final meet as well, taking second in the 50-yard freestyle (24.13).

In the diving end of the pool, the Lobos came away with a split, winning off the 1-meter board and coming in second in the 3-meter event. Junior Isabella Gomez placed first in the 1-meter event (276.53) and second in the 3-meter event (277.05). Sophomore Alice English placed second off the 1-meter board, scoring 270.08 points in the event to qualify herself for the upcoming diving Zone Meet. English also placed third in the 3-meter event (275.33).

New Mexico will return to competition in the pool again for the Mountain West Championships meet from February 19-22, in Houston.