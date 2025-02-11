Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Reason #2 to Make the Switch to Commit

by Dan Dingman 0

February 11th, 2025 Club, Industry, News, Training

Courtesy of Commit Swimming, a SwimSwam partner

Commit Swimming has Team Management Software

Reason #2 to Make the Switch to Commit: Workout Writing is Awesome 🤩

Simplify Your Workflow
With Commit Swimming, writing workouts feels effortless. Just type your sets, and the software does the rest. It calculates distances, organizes intervals, and keeps everything neatly formatted—no extra effort required. Say goodbye to clunky spreadsheets and hello to smooth, intuitive workout planning.

Track Progress Over Time
One of the best features of Commit Swimming is its ability to store and track all your workouts. Need to review what your team did two months ago? Want to analyze trends in your training program? Commit Swimming has you covered with easy-to-use historical data and insights.

Collaboration Made Easy
Share workouts with assistant coaches or athletes in seconds. Whether you’re at the pool deck or working from home, Commit Swimming keeps your team connected and in sync.

See it in Action
Curious about how Commit Swimming works? Check out these videos:

ONE – Writing Circuits in Commit

TWO – Three Workout Writing Tricks in Commit

Why Coaches Love It
Coaches rave about Commit Swimming because it’s designed specifically for their needs. It saves time, reduces errors, and enhances communication with swimmers—allowing you to focus on what truly matters: coaching your athletes to success.

Ready to streamline your workout writing and take your coaching to the next level? Give Commit Swimming a try today!

Schedule a Commit Swimming Team Management Demo

Schedule a Demo

Watch The 90-second Demo Video

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming.

Contact Commit anytime at [email protected].



0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!