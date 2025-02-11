Courtesy of Commit Swimming, a SwimSwam partner

Reason #2 to Make the Switch to Commit: Workout Writing is Awesome 🤩

Simplify Your Workflow

With Commit Swimming, writing workouts feels effortless. Just type your sets, and the software does the rest. It calculates distances, organizes intervals, and keeps everything neatly formatted—no extra effort required. Say goodbye to clunky spreadsheets and hello to smooth, intuitive workout planning.

Track Progress Over Time

One of the best features of Commit Swimming is its ability to store and track all your workouts. Need to review what your team did two months ago? Want to analyze trends in your training program? Commit Swimming has you covered with easy-to-use historical data and insights.

Collaboration Made Easy

Share workouts with assistant coaches or athletes in seconds. Whether you’re at the pool deck or working from home, Commit Swimming keeps your team connected and in sync.

See it in Action

Curious about how Commit Swimming works? Check out these videos:

ONE – Writing Circuits in Commit

TWO – Three Workout Writing Tricks in Commit

Why Coaches Love It

Coaches rave about Commit Swimming because it’s designed specifically for their needs. It saves time, reduces errors, and enhances communication with swimmers—allowing you to focus on what truly matters: coaching your athletes to success.

Ready to streamline your workout writing and take your coaching to the next level? Give Commit Swimming a try today!

